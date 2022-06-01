EVENTS

Tech Talk

The Secret to Unlocking GraphQL at Scale



The promise of GraphQL is enticing – one API, one source of truth for all of your services, data, and capabilities. But how do you prevent it from becoming a bottleneck? How do you enable multiple teams to collaborate without slowing them down?

In this webinar, Lenny Burdette, Principal Solutions Architect at Apollo GraphQL, shared learnings from helping some of the world’s most advanced engineering teams build and scale their supergraphs.

Meet the Speakers

Lenny Burdette

Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL

What you'll learn

The benefits of adopting GraphQL

How choosing a federated GraphQL architecture lets you build a supergraph that decouples front-end and back-end teams to go faster

Best practices for safely evolving your supergraph and collaborating with other teams

What’s next for GraphQL at scale

Email address *
What stage of GraphQL production are you in? *
First Name *
Last Name *
Company *
Country *

© 2022 Apollo Graph Inc.

Privacy PolicyWebsite Terms of ServiceProduct Terms of Service