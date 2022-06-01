The Secret to Unlocking GraphQL at Scale

The promise of GraphQL is enticing – one API, one source of truth for all of your services, data, and capabilities. But how do you prevent it from becoming a bottleneck? How do you enable multiple teams to collaborate without slowing them down?

In this webinar, Lenny Burdette, Principal Solutions Architect at Apollo GraphQL, shared learnings from helping some of the world’s most advanced engineering teams build and scale their supergraphs.