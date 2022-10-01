GraphQL is Not a Trap

This talk addresses some common missteps made when working with GraphQL and some gotchas and misconceptions in using GraphQL.

GraphQL adoption is not always successful, and there are a few common (and avoidable) reasons why this is the case–some technical, some organizational.

This talk will also walk through what use cases GraphQL works best with, when and when not to use it, and how to successfully use what it offers. Some topics covered: Data as a graph, One schema one graph, Schema evolution.