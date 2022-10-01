EVENTS/

How Walmart Global Tech Redesigned and Unified their Customer Experience in Just 11 months



After years of experimentation and developing new features following mostly the BFF architecture pattern, Walmart was left with a complex set of platforms and services. Without a single source of truth for domain data, their customer experience diverged across apps and developing new features was fraught with complexity.

Learn how they used Federated GraphQL to re-architect their e-commerce platform allowing them to unify their customer experience, improve developer productivity, increase innovation, and lay the groundwork for the future of Walmart e-commerce.

Meet the Speakers

Aditya Bakle

Director of Engineering, Walmart Global Tech

Ben Wilson

Principal Software Engineer, Walmart Global Tech


