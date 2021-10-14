The Secret to Successful Graph Onboarding

Description

“What’s this graph for?” “How do I find the fields I need?” “How do I test queries against a local graph?” All of these are common and valid questions that developers have when they are first getting started with a unified graph. The secret to overcoming these challenges? You guessed it, Apollo Studio! In this session, we’ll dive into the best tools in Apollo Studio to help new (and experienced) developers feel confident when querying and collaborating on a unified graph.