Hands-on Schema Design Workshop with Moon Highway

A strong GraphQL schema is the foundation of any successful GraphQL project. It’s a document that describes your API’s types. It’s a blueprint for building applications. It’s a contract that offers a shared understanding to developers, managers, and QA, so they can build the right products the first time with focus and clarity.
In this course, you’ll get hands-on training to build readable, scalable, well-documented schemas with GraphQL’s schema definition language. We cover real-world examples and best practices that you can apply immediately to your own schema design projects. Learn to speak the language of GraphQL fluently, no matter your job role.
Meet the Speakers
Eve Porcello
Software Developer + Instructor, Moon Highway
What you'll learn
Intro to the Schema Definition Language
Creating Types
Nullable vs. Non-nullable Fields
Interfaces, Unions & more!