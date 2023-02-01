Hands-on Schema Design Workshop with Moon Highway

March 16| 9:00am - 12:00pm PT

A strong GraphQL schema is the foundation of any successful GraphQL project. It’s a document that describes your API’s types. It’s a blueprint for building applications. It’s a contract that offers a shared understanding to developers, managers, and QA, so they can build the right products the first time with focus and clarity.

In this course, you’ll get hands-on training to build readable, scalable, well-documented schemas with GraphQL’s schema definition language. We’ll cover real-world examples and best practices that you can apply immediately to your own schema design projects. Learn to speak the language of GraphQL fluently, no matter your job role.