EVENTS

Workshop

Hands-on Schema Design Workshop with Moon Highway

March 16| 9:00am - 12:00pm PT

A strong GraphQL schema is the foundation of any successful GraphQL project. It’s a document that describes your API’s types. It’s a blueprint for building applications. It’s a contract that offers a shared understanding to developers, managers, and QA, so they can build the right products the first time with focus and clarity.

In this course, you’ll get hands-on training to build readable, scalable, well-documented schemas with GraphQL’s schema definition language. We’ll cover real-world examples and best practices that you can apply immediately to your own schema design projects. Learn to speak the language of GraphQL fluently, no matter your job role.

Meet the Speakers

Eve Porcello

Software Developer + Instructor, Moon Highway

What you'll learn

Intro to the Schema Definition Language

Creating Types

Nullable vs. Non-nullable Fields

Interfaces, Unions & more!

© 2023 Apollo Graph Inc.

Privacy PolicyWebsite Terms of ServiceProduct Terms of Service