EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/docs/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
Connect Services
Connect a service for agents to access
GraphOS Agent Services provides a catalog of services for agents to access. For each service, you can tag fields and create rules to control access.
Choose a service
In GraphOS Agent Services, open Services and select Add service.
Search by name or description. Filter to Disconnected to hide services this graph already has.
Select the service.
Configure the service
Configure opens with the service's defaults filled in. Keep the defaults unless your Apollo contact gives you different values.
In Name, keep the prefilled identifier. Use lowercase letters, numbers, and hyphens. The name must be unique in your account.
In Base URL, keep the service's root. The base URL must be HTTPS.
In Default rule effect, choose either:
Deny by default: all fields are denied to everyone, unless a rule is created to allow access.
Allow by default: all fields are allowed to everyone, unless a rule is created to deny access.
Under Authentication, keep the environment variable name for the API key. If the service requires authentication, you set that variable in the runtime environment later.
Leave Per-user OAuth off. Turn Per-user OAuth on only when each person is required to connect with their own account.
Select Continue.
Add tags
In this step, you manage tags for the service's fields. All services in the service catalog include default tags.
For more information on how to add tags to fields, go to Classify Fields using Tags.
When the service's default tags are enough for now, select Skip. Otherwise, select Continue.
Create rules
In this step, you create rules to control access to tagged fields in the service.
For each tag in the service, you can choose to deny, mask, or allow access to the tagged fields.
Deny: fields with the tag are denied to everyone until another rule allows those fields.
You can also choose to hide the field from the response (Hidden), return an error (Error), or allow the client to request access (Requestable).
Mask: fields with the tag stay masked until another rule says otherwise.
Allow: fields with the tag stay visible unless another rule overrides the allow.
Select Skip to write the rules later. Otherwise, select Add rules to save your rules. You can edit or add more rules later.
Review and connect
The last step lets you review the service's configuration. Select Apply and finish to finish connecting the service.
Edit a service's configuration
Open the service and select the Settings tab.
You can change the service's base URL and Authentication settings from here.