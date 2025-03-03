Home / Resources Developer Resources Supergraph Architecture Framework Supergraph Architecture Framework Overview The Apollo Supergraph Architecture Framework (SAF) provides a collection of best practices in supergraph development. Security Protect your federated GraphQL API from malicious actors and unintended changes. Performance Improve your supergraph's request and response performance. Reference architecture Reference architecture Learn the fundamental concepts and configuration underlying enterprise graph deployment with a self-hosted GraphOS Router. GraphQL Adoption Guides Using GraphQL for Abstraction Use GraphQL as an abstraction between service consumers and backend services Supergraph Stewardship Maintain a supergraph's integrity while driving its adoption NextApollo Product Changelogs