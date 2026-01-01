Manage Access Requests

PREVIEW GraphOS Agent Services is in Agent Services is in private preview . You need an Apollo team member to help you onboard. Use this documentation for reference only.

A rule can deny access to a field but mark the field as requestable, so users can submit an access request for the field. This guide shows you how to request, review, grant, or decline requests.

Request access

When interacting with the agent, you may encounter a field that is denied by a rule. If the field is marked as requestable, you can request access to that field by asking the agent to submit an access request.

Ask for the blocked fields in the same conversation. Name the fields and why you need them. For example, after being denied access to personal data, you can ask: "Request access to this personal data so I can build a report for quarterly reviews."

The agent submits the request through the registry service. The agent sends the fields, your reason, and the denial the router just returned. The request appears on Access requests with status Pending review.

Ask the same question again after a reviewer grants you access.

Review a request

note To review access requests, you need an Org Admin role.

In GraphOS Agent Services , open Access requests. In the Pending tab, the list is sorted by oldest first. Select the request. Read Reason for request and Blocking rule. Under Fields requested, select each field you want to grant access to. Fields are grouped by tag. Select Grant all on a group when every field in that tag should be granted. Select Add note on a field when you want to add a comment to the approval. Review the Response preview to confirm the response that will be returned to the agent. Select Grant fields when you're ready. Confirm in the dialog to grant the fields. Allow about a minute for the changes to be enforced before the requestor tries again.

To refuse the request, select Decline request and confirm. No fields are granted for the user.