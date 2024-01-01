Schema Design with Apollo GraphOS
Design a unified data layer with Apollo Federation
Schemas define the structure, types, and relationships in your data, enabling precise querying and consistent communication between clients and servers.
Intro to Apollo Federation
Learn the benefits of combining your GraphQL APIs into a unified supergraph with Apollo Federation.
Intro to Entities
Learn how to use entities—the core building blocks of a federated graph.
Schema Design Guides
Production Readiness Guides
Production Readiness Checklist
Use this checklist to prepare your supergraph for production. Includes steps for GraphOS Studio, GraphOS Router, subgraphs, ands clients.