Apollo GraphOS Operator
Deploy and manage GraphQL supergraphs in Kubernetes with the Apollo GraphOS Operator
The Apollo GraphOS Operator is a Kubernetes-native operator for deploying and managing GraphQL federated architectures. It lets you define your GraphQL services (subgraphs) and compose them into a supergraph using Kubernetes resources. The operator integrates with Apollo GraphOS and your existing Kubernetes workflows, deploys the GraphOS Router, automates schema publishing, composition, deployment, and monitoring.
Key Benefits
Declarative Management: Define subgraphs, supergraphs, and composition rules as Kubernetes resources.
Flexible Workflows: Use Kubernetes manifests or Apollo Studio for management. Supports single-cluster, multi-cluster, and hybrid setups.
Automated CI/CD: Automatically detects schema changes, triggers composition, and deploys updated supergraphs.
Integrated Monitoring: Status and health are surfaced via Kubernetes events and resource statuses, compatible with tools like Datadog.
Security Best Practices: Supports namespace-scoped RBAC, API key management, and secure deployment patterns.
How the Apollo GraphOS Operator Works
Core Components
The Operator manages three main Kubernetes resources:
Subgraph: Defines a GraphQL subgraph with its schema and endpoint
SupergraphSchema: Selects Subgraphs and composes them into a supergraph schema
Supergraph: Deploys the composed schema as a running router
The Composition Flow
What happens:
The Operator watches Subgraph resources and extracts their schemas
SupergraphSchema uses label selectors to find relevant Subgraphs
The Operator publishes selected subgraphs to Apollo GraphOS
Apollo GraphOS composes the supergraph schema
The Operator fetches the composed schema and deploys it via Supergraph / Router
Key Architectural Concepts
Subgraph Discovery
Subgraphs are discovered using Kubernetes label selectors
The Operator monitors Subgraph resources in real-time
Schema changes trigger automatic re-composition
Composition Strategy
Full composition: All matching subgraphs must be available
Partial composition: Some subgraphs can be missing (requires
partial: true)
External composition: Subgraphs published outside Kubernetes
See Composition Strategies for more details.
Schema Sources
Inline SDL: Schema defined directly in the Subgraph resource
OCI Image: Schema loaded from container images
OCI Artifact: Schema loaded from OCI registry artifacts
See Choose your schema source for more details.
Get Started
Ready to try it out? Follow the Getting Started guide.