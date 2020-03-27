In-depth about Apollo on the Transmission podcast

Last updated March 27, 2020
Welcome to the newly minted Apollo publication on Medium.
For a couple of weeks now, Ben Strahan and I have been doing a podcast covering topics of interest in the Meteor community. Last week’s episode was a super in-depth dive into the current plans and designs for Apollo. Give it a listen: https://transmission.simplecast.fm/7
Here are the topics we covered:
- [ 04:00 ] — Reactive GraphQL’s new name … Apollo
- [ 05:25 ] — MDG’s new community inclusive MVP approach
- [ 07:18 ] — New Meteor stack after Apollo
- [ 12:30 ] — Redux and Relay
- [ 17:55 ] — GraphQL Query Basics
- [ 19:08 ] — Apollo Architecture Overview
- [ 22:28 ] — Apollo’s Invalidation Server Intro
- [ 25:08 ] — Reactivity control & better offline data
- [ 28:20] — Apollo’s Invalidation Server In-depth
- [ 32:24] — Invalidation/Reactivity options
- [ 33:58] — Mutations are the new “Meteor Methods”
- [ 36:17] — Mutations and Reactivity
- [ 40:42] — Optimistic UI now powered by Apollo (even non-meteor apps)
- [ 41:32] — Business side of Apollo
- [ 43:26] — Competitors
- [ 46:23] — New Galaxy hosting options
- [ 48:06] — Kadira, Galaxy and Reactive Performance Monitoring
- [ 50:57] — Security with no Pub/Sub
- [ 53:38] — Wrapping up and discussing Apollo GH Organization
- [ 59:30] — END
You can also watch the episode on YouTube, if you like talking heads:
Enjoy! Looking forward to comments and feedback about the ideas.
Sashko Stubailo
