In-depth about Apollo on the Transmission podcast

Last updated March 27, 2020

Welcome to the newly minted Apollo publication on Medium.

For a couple of weeks now, Ben Strahan and I have been doing a podcast covering topics of interest in the Meteor community. Last week’s episode was a super in-depth dive into the current plans and designs for Apollo. Give it a listen: https://transmission.simplecast.fm/7

Here are the topics we covered:

[ 04:00 ] — Reactive GraphQL’s new name … Apollo

[ 05:25 ] — MDG’s new community inclusive MVP approach

[ 07:18 ] — New Meteor stack after Apollo

[ 12:30 ] — Redux and Relay

[ 17:55 ] — GraphQL Query Basics

[ 19:08 ] — Apollo Architecture Overview

[ 22:28 ] — Apollo’s Invalidation Server Intro

[ 25:08 ] — Reactivity control & better offline data

[ 28:20] — Apollo’s Invalidation Server In-depth

[ 32:24] — Invalidation/Reactivity options

[ 33:58] — Mutations are the new “Meteor Methods”

[ 36:17] — Mutations and Reactivity

[ 40:42] — Optimistic UI now powered by Apollo (even non-meteor apps)

[ 41:32] — Business side of Apollo

[ 43:26] — Competitors

[ 46:23] — New Galaxy hosting options

[ 48:06] — Kadira, Galaxy and Reactive Performance Monitoring

[ 50:57] — Security with no Pub/Sub

[ 53:38] — Wrapping up and discussing Apollo GH Organization

[ 59:30] — END

You can also watch the episode on YouTube, if you like talking heads:

Enjoy! Looking forward to comments and feedback about the ideas.