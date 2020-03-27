February 25, 2016

In-depth about Apollo on the Transmission podcast

Welcome to the newly minted Apollo publication on Medium.

For a couple of weeks now, Ben Strahan and I have been doing a podcast covering topics of interest in the Meteor community. Last week’s episode was a super in-depth dive into the current plans and designs for Apollo. Give it a listen: https://transmission.simplecast.fm/7

Here are the topics we covered:

  • [ 04:00 ] — Reactive GraphQL’s new name … Apollo
  • [ 05:25 ] — MDG’s new community inclusive MVP approach
  • [ 07:18 ] — New Meteor stack after Apollo
  • [ 12:30 ] — Redux and Relay
  • [ 17:55 ] — GraphQL Query Basics
  • [ 19:08 ] — Apollo Architecture Overview
  • [ 22:28 ] — Apollo’s Invalidation Server Intro
  • [ 25:08 ] — Reactivity control & better offline data
  • [ 28:20] — Apollo’s Invalidation Server In-depth
  • [ 32:24] — Invalidation/Reactivity options
  • [ 33:58] — Mutations are the new “Meteor Methods”
  • [ 36:17] — Mutations and Reactivity
  • [ 40:42] — Optimistic UI now powered by Apollo (even non-meteor apps)
  • [ 41:32] — Business side of Apollo
  • [ 43:26] — Competitors
  • [ 46:23] — New Galaxy hosting options
  • [ 48:06] — Kadira, Galaxy and Reactive Performance Monitoring
  • [ 50:57] — Security with no Pub/Sub
  • [ 53:38] — Wrapping up and discussing Apollo GH Organization
  • [ 59:30] — END

You can also watch the episode on YouTube, if you like talking heads:

Enjoy! Looking forward to comments and feedback about the ideas.

