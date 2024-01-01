Apollo Connectors

REST API call orchestration Using GraphQL directives in your schema, define a REST connector with a URL and data mappings. GraphOS Router will then automatically orchestrate HTTP calls to your REST endpoint and transform the response data. Learn more

Built on Apollo Federation Extend entities with connectors to combine data from both GraphQL and REST APIs. Connectors works with other Federation features as well. Learn more

Optimized calls to endpoints Efficiently and predictively call REST endpoints as required by a GraphQL query to retrieve the required data. Optimized query planning improves performance. Learn more

Response mapping Based on the REST response data, it’s possible to directly select, rename, wrap, unwrap, and transform values. Even complex, deeply nested data can be easily mapped. Learn more

Argument mapping Translate GraphQL query arguments to REST URL parameters and request body parameters for GET, PUT, POST, PATCH, or DELETE requests. Learn more

Computed fields from endpoints Use connectors to compute the value of a single field by calling a REST endpoint. This provides a flexible way to combine data into a single GraphQL type. Learn more

Call multiple API versions Define a single GraphQL type with fields that map across multiple REST API versions. Depending on the GraphQL query, one or many REST API versions will be called automatically. Learn more