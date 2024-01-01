Apollo
Technical Support

Access world class technical support assistance for your Apollo GraphOS deployment, with a range of support offerings tailored to your need.

Contact Sales

Contact Apollo Technical Support

Our Customers have several ways to contact support.

Email

Customers can also send an email to support@apollographql.com

Studio

Directly through GraphOS Studio by selecting “Contact Support” from the help menu

Help Center

Our Help Center is rich with the latest Knowledge base articles and you can submit a ticket by selecting the “Submit a request” button.

Available Support Offerings

Apollo GraphOS includes specific support tiers within each level of product subscription.

Product Subscription

Community Support

Standard Support

Business Support

Premier Support

Free

-
-
-

Serverless

-
-
-

Dedicated

-
8x5
-
-

Enterprise

-
-
24x7 (Enterprise Standard & Enterprise Advisory Plan)
24x7 (Enterprise Premium & Enterprise Signature Plan)

Learn more about each Support Tier

Capability

Community

Standard

Business

Premier

GraphOS On-Boarding Guidance

-

Apollo Champions Network

-
-

DPA Available

-
-

Coverage

-
8x5 (Business Hours)
24x7x365
24x7x365

Initial Response Time (for Support Tickets)

-
-
-
-

P1 (Urgent)

-
4 Business Hours
1 Hour
30 Minutes

P2 (High)

-
8 Business Hours
4 Hours
2 Hours

P3 (Medium)

-
2 Business Days
1 Business Day
1 Business Day

P4 (Low)

-
3 Business Days
3 Business Days
2 Business Days

Weekend/Holiday Support

-
-
P1/P2 Issues
P1/P2 Issues

Routing Priority

-
Pooled Technical Support Queue
Pooled Technical Support Queue
Dedicated Premier Support Queue

Critical Escalation Virtual War-room

-
-
-

Planned Weekend Upgrades

-
-
-

Seasonal High-Alert Proactive Response

-
-
-

Weekly Support Case Reporting

-
-
-

Quarterly Support Reviews

-
-
-

Beta Products Premier SLAs

-
-
-

Post Incident Reviews

-
-
-

5 Named Contacts w/ private chat assistance via /assist bots

-
-
-