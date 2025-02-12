Deliver tomorrow’s roadmap today with Apollo

REST API Orchestration With GraphQL
Apollo CTO shares how graph-based API orchestration simplifies integrations, reduces maintenance, and accelerates development
Rapidly deliver seamless experiences with lower risk. Modern apps require integrating multiple APIs, but custom backend code to aggregate, transform, and deliver them slows teams down.
Apollo’s declarative, standards-based GraphQL-powered platform enables easy access to APIs, simplifying API orchestration and accelerating development. Whether your strategic priorities include improving digital experiences, effectively leveraging M&A assets, modernizing legacy systems, or accelerating application delivery, Apollo equips your team to innovate faster.
Discover how enterprises unlock the benefits of graph-based API orchestration with Apollo
"Now teams can start with a VIN, decode it to get the vehicle ID, connect to valuations, and get everything they need in one query. We can compose these proven services in ways we never could before. And considering the process would have typically required months or even a year of work from multiple engineers, Apollo Connectors saved us millions. This was monumental."
“Using Apollo’s unified graph, Expedia rebuilt our entire trips experience 3x faster than our old approach. Adding new trip features to all our apps now takes days rather than months.”
“After adopting Apollo’s technology, we went from three engineers spending 75% of their time reviewing code to less than 10%.”
“We wanted to move from our monolithic architecture to a modern distributed architecture that allows us to deploy new features independently. When teams have more autonomy, the speed of delivery is greatly improved. We also want to ensure the consistency of data, access to that data, and treat all of our clients as if they are the same consumer of the same data.”
Artificial intelligence
Modern AI applications require seamless access to APIs to deliver smarter, more personalized customer experiences. However, integrating these APIs while ensuring security, scalability, and governance is a significant challenge. Apollo’s GraphQL platform provides an orchestration layer that enables AI-driven applications with flexible, secure, and trusted API access at scale.
Mergers & acquisitions
Delivering a unified customer experience across disparate technology stacks often takes years – time that companies simply don't have in today's fast-paced market. Apollo’s GraphQL platform provides an orchestration layer that connects any number of clients with any number of services, ensuring that capabilities from each company can effectively be delivered across any number of applications.
Cloud modernization
As organizations undertake cloud modernization projects, they must navigate the complex challenge of unifying sprawling APIs across modern architectures while supporting legacy environments. Apollo’s GraphQL platform creates a unified API orchestration layer that connects APIs across any cloud, platform, or protocol, making data discoverable, reusable, and composable across your entire infrastructure.
Use modern declarative standards-based graph orchestration with the REST APIs you have today.
Orchestrate any combination of REST and GraphQL APIs in just minutes – no more wrestling with complex middleware or boilerplate code.
Start small and seamlessly scale your workloads as your needs grow.
Give your team the right developer tools to build faster and resolve issues quickly.
Power your APIs with Apollo's trusted open-source technology, downloaded 25M times monthly and widely adopted across all industries.
Leverage an enterprise-grade runtime to orchestrate and optimize requests across hundreds of services.
Get predictable, best-in-class support services to complement our industry leading API platform.
Elevate your team's API expertise with hands-on GraphQL training and architectural best practices through Apollo Odyssey.
Apollo complies with some of the industry-leading privacy and security standards.
Got an existing REST API?
Follow the tutorial to start orchestrating your REST APIs using Apollo Connectors.