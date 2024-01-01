Explore GraphOS Studio documentation
What is GraphOS Studio?
Build a better supergraph, together. GraphOS Studio provides an interface for the Apollo GraphOS platform that helps you manage every aspect of a supergraph, enabling teams across your organization to ship features quickly, independently, and safely.
Boost developer productivity
Provide standardized workflows and insights that enable developers to build, test, and deliver changes with confidence.
Help teams collaborate
Provide visibility into the graph with visualization tools and a central registry of all subgraphs.
Provide robust security and governance
Implement the Principle of Least Privilege at all times with GraphQL-native governance, role-based access control, and observability.
Safe and rapid graph evolution
Streamline your GraphQL development workflow, foster collaboration, and securely manage access
Choose standardized GraphQL-native workflows
Provide best-of-breed tools to help teams work faster.
Create, run, and share GraphQL operations with the Studio Explorer IDE. Embed it into third-party tools like your Internal Developer Portal for more visibility
Run custom scripts to get and set environment variables when executing each GraphQL operation to manage authentication flows and test responses
Leverage full IntelliSense support for GraphQL, including query linting, autocomplete and more
Provide a central source of truth
GraphOS provides a portal for teams to explore schemas and keep up with recent changes.
Evolve your graph with confidence
Enable asynchronous teams to safely ship changes to the graph to meet demand, while still promoting company best practices.
Asynchronously propose, edit, and review schema changes across team boundaries
Validate proposed changes against past requests from registered clients to prevent breaking changes
Ensure all proposed changes to your schema are safe with composition, operation, linter, proposals and contract checks
Integrate composition, change validation, and approvals into your existing continuous integration and delivery pipelines
Manage access and environments across the graph
Use variants to enable developers with isolated environments for the entire development lifecycle, from development, through staging, and production.
Assign granular roles to govern which users should have access to specific graph variants
Configure discrete discoverability, review, and publishing permissions for each graph variant
Protect sensitive data by generating filtered variants of your graph for specific clients, use cases, or external partners
Observe API traffic and performance
Track usage metrics at the field, client, and operation level, so that you know when it’s safe to update or deprecate services without causing breaking changes.
Observe usage and performance trends for individual operations
Quickly track down operations by request volume, request rate, and error rate
Expand traces to understand how individual services are impacting latency
Empower supergraph developers with Studio’s observability tools for quick issue resolution. Enable platform teams to integrate and send metrics to their choice of APM tool via Apollo's OpenTelemetry.
An interface for every use case
Rover CLI
The primary command-line interface for GraphOS. Use Rover to publish subgraph schemas to the registry, run schema checks from CI, and test out your supergraph within your development environment.Learn more
Platform API
The API to build custom automations and tooling to manage your organization's graphs. Perform GraphOS actions such as fetching details about your organization's graphs, publishing schemas to variants, running schema checks and more from your own custom application.Learn more
Featured Resources