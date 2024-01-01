GraphOS Studio

Purpose-built workflows for API collaboration and delivery

GraphOS Studio provides a complete suite of tools to streamline GraphQL schema collaboration, validation, and delivery

What is GraphOS Studio?

Build a better supergraph, together. GraphOS Studio provides an interface for the Apollo GraphOS platform that helps you manage every aspect of a supergraph, enabling teams across your organization to ship features quickly, independently, and safely.

Boost developer productivity

Provide standardized workflows and insights that enable developers to build, test, and deliver changes with confidence.

Help teams collaborate

Provide visibility into the graph with visualization tools and a central registry of all subgraphs.

Provide robust security and governance

Implement the Principle of Least Privilege at all times with GraphQL-native governance, role-based access control, and observability.

Safe and rapid graph evolution

Streamline your GraphQL development workflow, foster collaboration, and securely manage access 

Choose standardized GraphQL-native workflows 

Provide best-of-breed tools to help teams work faster.

  • Create, run, and share GraphQL operations with the Studio Explorer IDE. Embed it into third-party tools like your Internal Developer Portal for more visibility

  • Run custom scripts to get and set environment variables when executing each GraphQL operation to manage authentication flows and test responses

  • Leverage full IntelliSense support for GraphQL, including query linting, autocomplete and more

Provide a central source of truth

GraphOS provides a portal for teams to explore schemas and keep up with recent changes.

  • Keep all client and service teams aligned with a central registry for all graph schemas and metadata

  • Stay up to date with how your APIs are evolving with automatically generated changelogs

  • Visualize and understand the complete structure of your graph as it evolves

Evolve your graph with confidence

Enable asynchronous teams to safely ship changes to the graph to meet demand, while still promoting company best practices.

  • Asynchronously propose, edit, and review schema changes across team boundaries

  • Validate proposed changes against past requests from registered clients to prevent breaking changes

  • Ensure all proposed changes to your schema are safe with composition, operation, linter, proposals and contract checks

  • Integrate composition, change validation, and approvals into your existing continuous integration and delivery pipelines

Manage access and environments across the graph

Use variants to enable developers with isolated environments for the entire development lifecycle, from development, through staging, and production.

  • Assign granular roles to govern which users should have access to specific graph variants

  • Configure discrete discoverability, review, and publishing permissions for each graph variant

  • Protect sensitive data by generating filtered variants of your graph for specific clients, use cases, or external partners

Observe API traffic and performance

Track usage metrics at the field, client, and operation level, so that you know when it’s safe to update or deprecate services without causing breaking changes.

  • Observe usage and performance trends for individual operations

  • Quickly track down operations by request volume, request rate, and error rate

  • Expand traces to understand how individual services are impacting latency

  • Empower supergraph developers with Studio’s observability tools for quick issue resolution. Enable platform teams to integrate and send metrics to their choice of APM tool via Apollo's OpenTelemetry.

An interface for every use case

Rover CLI

The primary command-line interface for GraphOS. Use Rover to publish subgraph schemas to the registry, run schema checks from CI, and test out your supergraph within your development environment.

Learn more

Platform API

The API to build custom automations and tooling to manage your organization's graphs. Perform GraphOS actions such as fetching details about your organization's graphs, publishing schemas to variants, running schema checks and more from your own custom application.

Learn more

