What is the GraphOS Router?
GraphOS Router provides the central runtime plane for the Apollo GraphOS platform. It intelligently distributes all inbound queries across the graph, and provides turnkey features to secure, operate, and extend a supergraph at any scale. Deploy it as a secure and standalone binary in your own environment.
Performance at its core
Improve GraphQL’s performance gains even more with GraphOS Router’s raw performance and distributed caching layer.
Robust security
Enforce fine-grained policies across a fleet of applications with GraphQL-native security and access controls as well as observability.
Enhanced efficiency
Enable client developers to fetch all of the data they need from a single endpoint using an intuitive and expressive declarative query language.
Deliver the benefits of GraphQL across your organization
Find out why the world’s most innovative API platform teams trust GraphOS Router as an integral part of their platform strategy.
Performance at scale
High-performance graph router to run a federated supergraph that uses Apollo Federation 2.
Minimize latency with GraphQL-native caching tools.
Improve performance by delivering fields incrementally using @defer directive.
10x faster, 10x higher throughput and 12x less variance than its predecessor Apollo Gateway.
Simplify API security
Enforce policies centrally to prevent unauthorized requests from reaching your services.
Safelist GraphQL operations from known clients to improve performance predictability.
Optimize your supergraph and diagnose issues faster with advanced telemetry. Seamlessly export metrics into OpenTelemetry or DataDog for further analysis.
Integrate GraphOS Router with custom or third-party security tools or libraries using external coprocessors written in any language.
Get enterprise-grade services and support
Get predictable, best-in-class support services to complement our industry leading API platform.
Access to API experts to assist with onboarding, complex implementations, schema design, and best practices.
Boost your developer skills with our hands-on GraphQL tutorials and training with Apollo Odyssey.
Explore GraphOS Router's enterprise capabilities
Apollo Router Core
GraphOS Router
Operational Efficiency
Hosted management plane
-
Automatic schema deployments
-
External coprocessing
-
Caching
In-memory caching
Distributed caching
-
Entity caching (preview)
-
Security & Governance
CORS
CSRF prevention
Subgraph authentication
JWT authentication
-
Request authorization
-
Operation limits
-
Persisted query safelisting
-
Executing Operations
Federated queries & mutations
@defer support
Query batching
-
Federated GraphQL subscriptions
-
Observability
Telemetry and monitoring via OpenTelemetry
Operation & field performance insights in GraphOS Studio
-
Trace inspection in GraphOS Studio
-
Custom Instruments
-
Enterprise Support and Services
Enterprise support
-
Designated account team
-
Data processing agreement
-
