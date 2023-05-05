Creating a Demand-Driven API Strategy in Retail

More than ever, consumer demands are at an all time high. Technical teams must be able to ship new products and services across any number of channels, both seamlessly and securely. This prevents challenges at the API layer, forcing teams to build unnecessary backends-for-frontends (BFFs) that contribute no business value to an organization.

This e-book outlines how technology leaders in retail are unblocking agility across all product engineering teams with a GraphQL API layer called a supergraph. Learn best practices for how leading retailers are using their supergraph to create consistent checkout experiences, manage product availability, onboard partners and suppliers, and more.