E-Book

Creating a Demand-Driven API Strategy in Retail

Discover the API strategy that enables Wayfair, RetailMeNot, and Hy-Vee to ship feature updates faster across any number of interfaces.


What You'll Learn

GraphQL provides the abstraction layer that helps your organization focus more on building engaging digital experiences and less on the complexities of REST API endpoints.

A central but federated architecture called a supergraph unlocks GraphQL’s benefits at scale for your organization – across any number of teams, technologies, or languages.

Apollo GraphOS empowers your leaders to standardize workflows across teams, improve application performance, as well as deliver GraphQL securely at all times.

GraphQL enables retail companies to deliver consistent, engaging customer experiences across any touchpoint.

More than ever, consumer demands are at an all time high. Technical teams must be able to ship new products and services across any number of channels, both seamlessly and securely. This prevents challenges at the API layer, forcing teams to build unnecessary backends-for-frontends (BFFs) that contribute no business value to an organization.

This e-book outlines how technology leaders in retail are unblocking agility across all product engineering teams with a GraphQL API layer called a supergraph. Learn best practices for how leading retailers are using their supergraph to create consistent checkout experiences, manage product availability, onboard partners and suppliers, and more.

