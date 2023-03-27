Product
E-Book

Creating a Demand Driven API Strategy

Learn how technical leaders are unblocking agility across teams with a central but modular GraphQL API layer called a supergraph.


What You'll Learn

GraphQL provides an abstract, declarative, and composable API layer, enabling services teams to better serve the needs of client teams.

The supergraph architectural framework supports federated team autonomy while ensuring consistency and security.

Apollo GraphOS operationalizes a supergraph across an organization. It provides improved developer workflows, a secure source of truth, and improved performance at any scale.

In the past twenty years, advances in distributed systems and service-oriented architecture patterns have led to an explosion of APIs. While services teams now move quickly and autonomously, their rapid production only adds to an ever-expanding sprawl of REST APIs that consuming clients must integrate and orchestrate, slowing delivery and entangling teams.

This ebook outlines how technology leaders are unblocking agility across teams by truly serving the needs of API consumers with a central yet modular GraphQL API layer called a supergraph.

