E-Book

Discover your path to a supergraph

Learn how experienced GraphQL champions have migrated their platforms from REST, monoliths, and multiple GraphQL APIs to a federated graph


What You'll Learn

How to adopt GraphQL incrementally and prove value from the beginning

Best practices for migrating to a federated graph from a monolith or multiple GraphQL APIs

How to plan for questions about duplication and type ownership when moving to a single federated graph

Migrations may be perpetual, but they don’t have to be painful

With each new technological advancement in our industry, engineers face an often daunting task of migrating from the current to the new. Today, the rate of innovation in the frontend and backend is reshaping the API tier and keeping organizations in a state of perpetual migration.

For many organizations facing a GraphQL migration, they likely started out with organic pockets of adoption throughout the company. Over time, their GraphQL monoliths or multiple GraphQL APIs faced an inflection point where duplicative efforts or scaling maintenance start to overwhelm the team.

When this happens, teams need to rethink their GraphQL architecture to find a solution that allows them to move quickly, increase their autonomy, and still ensure they can safely deploy changes. The solution? A federated Supergraph.

