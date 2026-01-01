EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/docs/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
Support bundle storage and retrieval
Configuring job.storage, and getting the bundle back out
Storage only applies to and is required for
mode: job. Because there is no way to get the bundle out otherwise, the chart fails the install at render time if
mode: job is set and
job.storage.provider is left unset.
|Value
|Required
|Purpose
job.storage.provider
|Yes, for
mode: job
s3,
gcs, or
url
job.storage.bucket
|Required for
s3/
gcs
|Destination bucket for the uploaded bundle
job.storage.prefix
|No
|Key prefix within the bucket, for example,
router-bundles/
job.storage.s3.region
|Required for
s3 unless implied by
endpoint
|AWS region, or the equivalent for an S3-compatible store
job.storage.s3.endpoint
|No
|Override for a non-AWS S3-compatible endpoint (MinIO, Ceph RGW, etc.)
job.storage.s3.forcePathStyle
|No
|Most on-prem S3-compatible stores need this set
true
job.storage.s3.accessKeyId /
secretAccessKey
|No, not recommended
|Static credential templated directly into the Job's container. Visible in
helm get values and git history if committed. Prefer
existingSecret or IRSA.
job.storage.gcs.project
|No
|The GCP project
gcloud bills API calls to
job.storage.gcs.credentialsJson
|No, not recommended
|A GCP service-account JSON key, same exposure caveat as
job.storage.s3.accessKeyId. Set via
-f values.yaml or
--set-json, never plain
--set because Helm's
--set parses commas and braces as its own syntax and silently distorts the JSON.
job.storage.url.endpoint
|Required for
url
|The bare HTTP(S) endpoint the bundle is uploaded to
job.storage.url.method
|No
PUT or
POST, defaults to
PUT
job.storage.url.headers
|No
|Static headers templated directly into the request. Same exposure caveat as
job.storage.s3.accessKeyId.
job.storage.existingSecret
|No
|Name of a Secret you create yourself. Go to Credentials for what it holds by provider.
For
provider: s3/
gcs,
existingSecret and a static credential (
s3.accessKeyId/
secretAccessKey or
gcs.credentialsJson) are mutually exclusive. Setting both fails at
helm install/
helm template with an explicit error.
Examples
S3, via IRSA (recommended—no Secret to manage)
1helm install router-diagnostics oci://registry-1.docker.io/apollograph/router-diagnostics-chart \
2 --namespace production \
3 --set namespace=production \
4 --set mode=job \
5 --set job.storage.provider=s3 \
6 --set job.storage.bucket=my-router-diagnostics \
7 --set job.storage.prefix=router-bundles/ \
8 --set job.storage.s3.region=us-east-1 \
9 --set job.serviceAccount.annotations."eks\.amazonaws\.com/role-arn"=arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/router-diagnostics-s3-writer
S3, via a Secret you create yourself (no IRSA available)
1kubectl create secret generic router-diagnostics-storage \
2 --namespace production \
3 --from-literal=AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=<access-key-id> \
4 --from-literal=AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=<secret-access-key>
5
6helm install router-diagnostics oci://registry-1.docker.io/apollograph/router-diagnostics-chart \
7 --namespace production \
8 --set namespace=production \
9 --set mode=job \
10 --set job.storage.provider=s3 \
11 --set job.storage.bucket=my-router-diagnostics \
12 --set job.storage.prefix=router-bundles/ \
13 --set job.storage.s3.region=us-east-1 \
14 --set job.storage.existingSecret=router-diagnostics-storage
An S3-compatible store (MinIO, Ceph RGW)
This option needs
forcePathStyle and an explicit
endpoint, and typically has no IRSA-equivalent federation, so a Secret is the normal path:
1kubectl create secret generic router-diagnostics-storage \
2 --namespace production \
3 --from-literal=AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=<access-key-id> \
4 --from-literal=AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=<secret-access-key>
5
6helm install router-diagnostics oci://registry-1.docker.io/apollograph/router-diagnostics-chart \
7 --namespace production \
8 --set namespace=production \
9 --set mode=job \
10 --set job.storage.provider=s3 \
11 --set job.storage.bucket=my-router-diagnostics \
12 --set job.storage.s3.endpoint=https://minio.internal:9000 \
13 --set job.storage.s3.forcePathStyle=true \
14 --set job.storage.existingSecret=router-diagnostics-storage
GCS, via Workload Identity (recommended)
1helm install router-diagnostics oci://registry-1.docker.io/apollograph/router-diagnostics-chart \
2 --namespace production \
3 --set namespace=production \
4 --set mode=job \
5 --set job.storage.provider=gcs \
6 --set job.storage.bucket=my-router-diagnostics \
7 --set job.storage.prefix=router-bundles/ \
8 --set job.storage.gcs.project=my-gcp-project \
9 --set job.serviceAccount.annotations."iam\.gke\.io/gcp-service-account"=router-diagnostics@my-gcp-project.iam.gserviceaccount.com
GCS, via a Secret holding a service-account key
For a cluster where Workload Identity isn't available—one that's not running on GKE or is running on GKE with Workload Identity not enabled for the cluster or namespace—hold a static service-account key in a Secret instead. Note
-f here—
--set would distort the JSON:
1kubectl create secret generic router-diagnostics-storage \
2 --namespace production \
3 --from-file=key.json=/path/to/service-account-key.json
4
5cat <<EOF > storage-values.yaml
6job:
7 storage:
8 provider: gcs
9 bucket: my-router-diagnostics
10 prefix: router-bundles/
11 gcs:
12 project: my-gcp-project
13 existingSecret: router-diagnostics-storage
14EOF
15
16helm install router-diagnostics oci://registry-1.docker.io/apollograph/router-diagnostics-chart \
17 --namespace production \
18 --set namespace=production \
19 --set mode=job \
20 -f storage-values.yaml
A bare HTTP(S) endpoint (
provider: url)
This example authenticates with a bearer token via a Secret. Each key in the Secret becomes a header name:
1kubectl create secret generic router-diagnostics-storage \
2 --namespace production \
3 --from-literal=Authorization="Bearer <token>"
4
5helm install router-diagnostics oci://registry-1.docker.io/apollograph/router-diagnostics-chart \
6 --namespace production \
7 --set namespace=production \
8 --set mode=job \
9 --set job.storage.provider=url \
10 --set job.storage.url.endpoint=https://example.com/upload/support-bundle \
11 --set job.storage.url.method=PUT \
12 --set job.storage.existingSecret=router-diagnostics-storage
Or the same endpoint with a static header set directly as a value. Only use this option for a header that isn't sensitive since this is visible in
helm get values and git history.
1helm install router-diagnostics oci://registry-1.docker.io/apollograph/router-diagnostics-chart \
2 --namespace production \
3 --set namespace=production \
4 --set mode=job \
5 --set job.storage.provider=url \
6 --set job.storage.url.endpoint=https://example.com/upload/support-bundle \
7 --set job.storage.url.headers.X-Upload-Source=router-diagnostics
Credentials
For
s3/
gcs, bundle uploads go through the provider's own CLI (
aws s3 cp /
gcloud storage cp), so any credential source the CLI already knows how to resolve works. (
provider: url doesn't use a CLI at all; it's a plain
curl -X <method> -T <bundle> <endpoint>, so its only credential mechanism is the HTTP headers described further on.)
IRSA (AWS) / Workload Identity (GCP): Recommended. No secrets to store or rotate. Requires setting
job.serviceAccount.annotationswith
eks.amazonaws.com/role-arnor
iam.gke.io/gcp-service-account. This is an annotation on the ServiceAccount, not a Kubernetes RBAC grant.
Static credentials via a Secret: For clusters without IRSA/Workload Identity (on-prem, or an S3-compatible store like MinIO/Ceph with no equivalent federation). Set
job.storage.existingSecretto a Secret you create yourself, with
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID/
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEYkeys for
provider: s3or a GCP service-account JSON key for
provider: gcs. The chart mounts the Secret into the Job's container so we never see or template the values themselves.
Static credentials via values.: Not recommended.
job.storage.s3.accessKeyId/
secretAccessKeyor
job.storage.gcs.credentialsJsonset directly. The credential is exposed in shell history,
helm get values, and git history if committed. Prefer other options whenever you have any way to manage a Secret directly.
For
provider: url, whatever the endpoint needs (a bearer token, a signed-URL header) is supplied as an HTTP header, two ways, combinable:
Through
job.storage.existingSecret: A Secret you create with no, or more arbitrary, keys. Each key becomes a header name, with its value the header's value. Mounted as a volume.
Through
job.storage.url.headers: Templated directly into the request, with the same exposure caveat as other static-values paths.
Headers from both sources are sent together when both are set (
existingSecret first, then
url.headers). A header name appearing in both is sent twice.
Cloud IAM for storage
Whichever credential path you use, the minimum cloud permissions are the same:
S3:
s3:PutObjectscoped to
arn:aws:s3:::<bucket>/<prefix>*(or the equivalent bucket policy for an S3-compatible store without IAM ARNs)
GCS:
storage.objects.createon the bucket (the predefined
roles/storage.objectCreatorrole covers this)
Neither needs read, list, or delete on the bucket. Instead, the Job only ever writes one object per run. This doesn't apply to
provider: url. There, authentication is whatever the receiving endpoint enforces using headers.
Retention on the destination is governed by the bucket. The tool doesn't build or operate a retention mechanism of its own.
Retrieval
Once the Job completes and uploads succeed, the bundle is retrieved the same way you'd retrieve anything else from that destination:
S3 —
aws s3 cp s3://<bucket>/<prefix>support-bundle-<timestamp>.tar.gz ., or browse the bucket in the console. The uploading identity (IRSA role or static credential) only has
PutObject, so a separate identity with read access is normally what your platform team uses to pull it down.
GCS —
gcloud storage cp gs://<bucket>/<prefix>support-bundle-<timestamp>.tar.gz ., or browse the bucket in the console. Same IAM note as S3: the uploading identity can't read the bucket back.
A bare endpoint (
provider: url) — retrieval is entirely up to whatever the receiving service does with the upload; this tool's role ends once the
PUT/
POSTsucceeds.
Before you share a bundle
Redactors cover Router's own configuration and known sensitive patterns—Redis credentials, TLS private keys, JWT/auth config, and similar. The redactors don't know about custom instrumentation you've added: for example, a Rhai script that sets span attributes, custom telemetry configuration that records request context, or a coprocessor that writes its own fields into router logs. Before sharing a bundle, check the collected logs under
cluster-resources/pods/logs/ for anything your own configuration writes there, and redact the information yourself if needed.
If your deployment sets
APOLLO_KEY, or any other secret, as a literal pod-spec env value rather than through a Kubernetes Secret, inspect your bundle before sharing it. The pod spec is collected in full, literal values included, so a secret set this way is only protected by a redaction rule that masks any env var named
*_KEY or
*_PASS. This redaction rule is a safety net, not the structural isolation a Secret-backed
APOLLO_KEY gets.