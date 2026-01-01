Collecting Metrics

A full Prometheus metrics snapshot, from every matching router pod individually, is one of the signals the base spec collects, through the http collector ( mode: job ) or a hostCollectors.run script ( mode: local ). This page covers everything specific to getting that signal: what has to be true on your router's side, how each mode reaches each pod, and what changes if you're running a service mesh. To understand how this snapshot works alongside all other data the tool gathers, go to Data Collected.

Prerequisites on the router's side

Two settings need to be in place:

telemetry.exporters.metrics.prometheus.enabled: true in router.yaml : turns the exporter on.

telemetry.exporters.metrics.prometheus.listen in router.yaml : The bind address. Binding the exporter to loopback means an external scrape can't reach the exporter, no matter what port the collector targets.

If either is turned off or misconfigured, this section of the bundle returns empty, but the rest of the bundle is unaffected.

Which pods get scraped

selector controls which pods are targeted for metrics. It defaults to app.kubernetes.io/name=router , the official Apollo router chart's own label. Otherwise, the selector that Raw-manifest / custom deployments set is used. Override metricsPort if your exporter listens somewhere other than 9090 .

If no pods match selector at collection time, no metrics collectors are emitted and this section is simply absent from the bundle.

mode: job

The spec renders one http collector per matching pod, named router-metrics-<pod-name> , each hitting that pod's IP directly at metricsPort — no Service, no DNS resolution involved. Pod IPs are resolved once, at helm install time: a pod replaced between install and collection produces a connection error for that one pod's slot, which is an acceptable gap for the point-in-time snapshot this tool collects.

mode: local

The spec renders a single hostCollectors.run script (named router-metrics ) that support-bundle executes directly on your machine. It:

Looks up every pod matching selector in your namespace ( kubectl get pods -l <selector> ). For each pod in turn: port-forwards straight to that pod (not a Service), scrapes /metrics to a file, then tears the port-forward down before moving to the next pod.

Each pod's scrape lands in its own <pod-name>.txt file, but not under a top-level router-metrics/ — troubleshoot.sh nests a host run collector's output under host-collectors/run-host/<collectorName>/ :

Text copy 1 host-collectors/run-host/ 2 ├── router-metrics-info.json 3 └── router-metrics/ 4 └── pods/ 5 ├── <pod-name>.txt 6 └── <pod-2-name>.txt

This is different from mode: job 's layout, where each pod gets its own top-level router-metrics-<pod-name>/result.json instead — worth knowing if you're scripting against bundle contents. This needs create on the pods/portforward subresource in the router's namespace; declining it doesn't fail collection, but no pod will respond and this section stays empty. If no pod responds, the script writes a plain explanation into the output instead of leaving it silently empty.

A second file, *-info.json , is also written under mode: local and it's fully masked. troubleshoot.sh writes this diagnostic sidecar for every hostCollectors.run collector and it records the full exec invocation, including the process environment of the machine collect.sh ran on. Two things limit what ends up in your bundle: the chart sets ignoreParentEnvs: true , which narrows that captured environment down to just PATH / KUBECONFIG / PWD before the file is even written and a redactor masks the entire file's contents.

If Prometheus isn't set up yet

The nodeMetrics collector (by way of the kubelet Summary API) gets you container-level memory and CPU usage over time without touching your router at all, but it costs three cluster-scoped RBAC grants that enabling Prometheus doesn't. The nodeMetrics collector exists for the case where you haven't configured the exporter yet and isn't recommended long term. For more information, go to Data Collected → Memory and CPU information collected.

nodeMetrics needs three separate grants to reach /api/v1/nodes/<node>/proxy/stats/summary :

nodes (list) : To resolve node names when neither nodeNames nor selector is set. An ordinary, low-risk read of node objects—this is what surfaces node pressure conditions ( MemoryPressure , DiskPressure ).

nodes/proxy (get) : Required unconditionally by the API server for any request matching the /nodes/{name}/proxy/{path} URL pattern. This is a broad grant: Kubernetes' own RBAC good-practices documentation states it "provides access to privileged kubelet APIs that can retrieve container logs or execute and attach to pod processes... bypasses audit logging and admission control," and is explicitly "not a read-only permission." What this tool does with it is read-only, but the grant itself authorizes more than that one use, and it can't be scoped to just the router's nodes.

nodes/stats (get): Required separately by the kubelet's own authorization check, layered on top of nodes/proxy , not a substitute for it.

Declining nodes/proxy / nodes/stats still leaves nodes access (node pressure conditions) and everything clusterResources provides: OOM kill occurrences and last state, restart counts, configured limits. What's lost is container memory/CPU trajectory over time, but nodeMetrics is a fallback for that signal, not the preferred path. For the full breakdown of each grant, go to Data Collected.

nodes/proxy and nodes/stats are only useful together. Declining either one loses the same capability, so there's no reason to grant one without the other. The chart currently only supports declining all three together, via job.collectNodeMetrics: false at install time. Doing that skips creating the ClusterRole/ClusterRoleBinding entirely, so the nodeMetrics collector itself then comes back empty rather than the install failing.

Running a service mesh?

Neither mode: local (your own machine) nor an un-injected mode: job Job pod is inside the mesh. logs , clusterResources , nodeMetrics , and configMap all reach their data through the Kubernetes API server or the kubelet, which the mesh doesn't sit in front of, so running outside it doesn't affect them. The Prometheus scrape is the one collector that talks directly to a router port and a mesh enforcing strict mTLS will reject it from a pod outside the mesh. To fix that, exempt the metrics port from mTLS. For Istio, PeerAuthentication: PERMISSIVE scoped to that port, or the traffic.sidecar.istio.io/excludeInboundPorts annotation. For Linkerd, config.linkerd.io/skip-inbound-ports . Apply only once to your router deployment, not a setting on this tool's chart.