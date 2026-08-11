mode: job Reference

This page is the complete reference for mode: job .

The Job image

The image bundles a pinned version of troubleshoot's support-bundle binary as well as aws-cli and gcloud for bundle upload. For more information, go to Support bundle storage and retrieval.

Chart values

Chart values common to both modes

Every one of these values applies regardless of which mode you run.

Value Required Default Applies to Purpose namespace Yes — Official chart, raw manifest / custom Your router's namespace. Rendered into every collector that accepts it, including clusterResources.namespaces as a single-element list. Never rely on the kubectl context's default namespace; it isn't used. mode Yes — Official chart, raw manifest / custom Selects how collection runs: local runs on your own machine using your own kubectl credentials and job runs in-cluster as a Kubernetes Job using a ServiceAccount the chart creates. selector Raw-manifest tier only The official chart's app.kubernetes.io/name=router label Raw manifests / custom Pod label selector, for example, app=my-router . Also what the metrics collector resolves its target from. For more information, go to Collecting Metrics. configMapName Raw-manifest tier only Label-based targeting, no name needed Raw manifests / custom Name of the ConfigMap holding your router's rendered config metricsPort No 9090 Official chart, raw manifest / custom Port your router's metrics endpoint is reachable on, if not 9090 . For more information, go to Collecting Metrics. logs.maxAge No Unset—no age cap Official chart, raw manifest / custom Maps to the logs collector's limits.maxAge . How far back to reach, for example, 2h logs.maxLines No 10000 (troubleshoot.sh default) Official chart, raw manifest / custom Maps to limits.maxLines . Lines kept, newest per container

Go to Local Mode / Job Mode to determine what each mode needs beyond this shared set.

Chart values specific to mode: job

Value Required Default Purpose job.image.repository No apollograph/router-diagnostics The Job's container image, published by Apollo. Override only to pin an older version or point at a private mirror. job.image.tag No Matches this chart's release version The troubleshoot.sh version it bundles is a separate, independently-pinned detail, recorded in a collected bundle's meta.json . Override only to pin an older release or point at a private mirror. job.image.pullPolicy No IfNotPresent Standard Kubernetes image pull policy job.collectNodeMetrics No true Set false to skip creating the cluster-scoped ClusterRole/ClusterRoleBinding entirely and decline nodeMetrics data up front. For more information, go to Collecting Metrics → If Prometheus isn't set up yet job.podAnnotations No {sidecar.istio.io/inject: "false", linkerd.io/inject: disabled} Annotations merged onto the Job's pod template—customer values win over these defaults. For more information, go to Job Mode → Service mesh environments job.podLabels No {} Arbitrary labels merged onto the Job's pod template job.ttlSecondsAfterFinished No 3600 Maps to the Job's ttlSecondsAfterFinished —how long after completion Kubernetes automatically deletes the Job and its pod job.serviceAccount.annotations Only if using IRSA/Workload Identity {} Merged onto the Job's ServiceAccount. Carries eks.amazonaws.com/role-arn (IRSA) or iam.gke.io/gcp-service-account (Workload Identity), whichever matches job.storage.provider . For more information, go to Support bundle storage and retrieval → Credentials

Bundle Retrieval

Storage is required for mode: job because there is no way to get the bundle out otherwise. The chart fails the install at render time if mode: job is set and job.storage.provider is left unset. Go to Support bundle storage and retrieval for the full job.storage reference, worked examples per provider, and how to retrieve the bundle from each destination.

Kubernetes RBAC

Installing mode: job requires creating a Job, a namespace-scoped ServiceAccount, a Role/RoleBinding, and—because container memory/CPU come from the kubelet—cluster-scoped RBAC. Creating cluster-scoped RBAC is a broader capability than installing the router needs, so whoever installs the chart in mode: job needs more access than someone who could simply run mode: local themselves.

Collection itself runs using a namespace-scoped ServiceAccount the chart creates. All namespace-scoped access is read-only ( get / list ) and covers everything clusterResources / logs / configMap touch:

Core : configmaps , endpoints , events , limitranges , persistentvolumeclaims , pods , pods/log , resourcequotas , serviceaccounts , services

apps : daemonsets , deployments , replicasets , statefulsets

batch : cronjobs , jobs

rbac.authorization.k8s.io : roles , rolebindings

policy : poddisruptionbudgets

networking.k8s.io : ingresses , networkpolicies

discovery.k8s.io : endpointslices

coordination.k8s.io : leases

On top of this, three separate cluster-scoped grants apply for nodeMetrics , deliberately kept independent so you can decline the more sensitive ones without losing the others. Go to Collecting Metrics → If Prometheus isn't set up yet for exactly what those three grants are and what each authorizes.

pods/exec is not required: nothing this tool does runs inside your router container.

clusterResources also attempts several cluster-scoped resource types beyond what's listed above ( nodes , storage classes, CustomResourceDefinitions, webhook configurations, and more). A <resource>-errors.json file lands alongside its corresponding <resource>.json containing the Kubernetes API error. cluster-resources/auth-cani-list/ is troubleshoot.sh's own self-reported record of every verb/resource/apiGroup combination the collecting identity had at collection time.

Spec ConfigMap, Helm release metadata, and the ServiceAccount/Role/RoleBinding stays behind after installing. The Job itself is transient: ttlSecondsAfterFinished (default 3600 ) means Kubernetes automatically deletes the Job and its pod an hour after it completes. To remove everything else, including the RBAC:

Bash copy 1 helm uninstall router-diagnostics --namespace < namespac e >

Bundle output shape

Extracting support-bundle-<timestamp>.tar.gz yields one top-level directory. version.yaml , analysis.json , cluster-info/ , and execution-data/summary.txt always land in it, written unconditionally by the engine itself regardless of what the spec declares; meta.json is ours. execution-data/summary.txt is worth a look if something seems off — it's a human-readable per-collector success/failure/timing report.

Worked example, for a mode: job install in the production namespace:

Text copy 1 support-bundle-2026-08-11T14_23_00/ 2 ├── version.yaml 3 ├── analysis.json 4 ├── meta.json 5 ├── cluster-info/ 6 │ └── cluster_version.json 7 ├── execution-data/ 8 │ └── summary.txt 9 ├── router-metrics-<pod-name>/ 10 │ └── result.json 11 ├── router-logs/ 12 │ └── <router-pod-name>/ 13 │ └── router.log -> ../../cluster-resources/pods/logs/production/<router-pod-name>/router.log 14 ├── cluster-resources/ 15 │ ├── pods/ 16 │ │ ├── production.json 17 │ │ └── logs/production/<router-pod-name>/router.log # the real file behind the symlink above 18 │ ├── configmaps/production.json 19 │ ├── events/production.json 20 │ ├── nodes.json 21 │ └── ... 22 ├── node-metrics/ 23 │ └── <node-name>.json 24 └── configmaps/ 25 └── production/ 26 └── <configmap-name>.json

router-metrics-<pod-name>/ — one directory per router pod matching selector , each from its own http collector. Go to Collecting Metrics for how pods are targeted.

The file under configmaps/production/ is named after the matched ConfigMap's own Kubernetes name, on the official chart these happen to coincide, since that chart names the ConfigMap after the release, but a raw-manifest or custom deployment has no Helm release of the router at all. If more than one ConfigMap matched the label selector in production , configmaps/production/ becomes multiple files, one per ConfigMap: Text copy 1 configmaps/ 2 └── production/ 3 ├── <configmap-1-name>.json 4 └── <configmap-2-name>.json

cluster-resources/configmaps/production.json is clusterResources 's full, unfiltered sweep of every ConfigMap in the namespace. configmaps/production/<configmap-name>.json is the dedicated configMap collector's own output.