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mode: job Reference
Full chart values, storage configuration, and RBAC for mode: job
This page is the complete reference for
mode: job.
The Job image
The image bundles a pinned version of troubleshoot's
support-bundle binary as well as
aws-cli and
gcloud for bundle upload. For more information, go to Support bundle storage and retrieval.
Chart values
Chart values common to both modes
Every one of these values applies regardless of which mode you run.
|Value
|Required
|Default
|Applies to
|Purpose
namespace
|Yes
|—
|Official chart, raw manifest / custom
|Your router's namespace. Rendered into every collector that accepts it, including
clusterResources.namespaces as a single-element list. Never rely on the
kubectl context's default namespace; it isn't used.
mode
|Yes
|—
|Official chart, raw manifest / custom
|Selects how collection runs:
local runs on your own machine using your own kubectl credentials and
job runs in-cluster as a Kubernetes Job using a ServiceAccount the chart creates.
selector
|Raw-manifest tier only
|The official chart's
app.kubernetes.io/name=router label
|Raw manifests / custom
|Pod label selector, for example,
app=my-router. Also what the metrics collector resolves its target from. For more information, go to Collecting Metrics.
configMapName
|Raw-manifest tier only
|Label-based targeting, no name needed
|Raw manifests / custom
|Name of the ConfigMap holding your router's rendered config
metricsPort
|No
9090
|Official chart, raw manifest / custom
|Port your router's metrics endpoint is reachable on, if not
9090. For more information, go to Collecting Metrics.
logs.maxAge
|No
|Unset—no age cap
|Official chart, raw manifest / custom
|Maps to the
logs collector's
limits.maxAge. How far back to reach, for example,
2h
logs.maxLines
|No
10000 (troubleshoot.sh default)
|Official chart, raw manifest / custom
|Maps to
limits.maxLines. Lines kept, newest per container
Go to Local Mode / Job Mode to determine what each mode needs beyond this shared set.
Chart values specific to
mode: job
|Value
|Required
|Default
|Purpose
job.image.repository
|No
apollograph/router-diagnostics
|The Job's container image, published by Apollo. Override only to pin an older version or point at a private mirror.
job.image.tag
|No
|Matches this chart's release version
|The troubleshoot.sh version it bundles is a separate, independently-pinned detail, recorded in a collected bundle's
meta.json. Override only to pin an older release or point at a private mirror.
job.image.pullPolicy
|No
IfNotPresent
|Standard Kubernetes image pull policy
job.collectNodeMetrics
|No
true
|Set
false to skip creating the cluster-scoped ClusterRole/ClusterRoleBinding entirely and decline
nodeMetrics data up front. For more information, go to Collecting Metrics → If Prometheus isn't set up yet
job.podAnnotations
|No
{sidecar.istio.io/inject: "false", linkerd.io/inject: disabled}
|Annotations merged onto the Job's pod template—customer values win over these defaults. For more information, go to Job Mode → Service mesh environments
job.podLabels
|No
{}
|Arbitrary labels merged onto the Job's pod template
job.ttlSecondsAfterFinished
|No
3600
|Maps to the Job's
ttlSecondsAfterFinished—how long after completion Kubernetes automatically deletes the Job and its pod
job.serviceAccount.annotations
|Only if using IRSA/Workload Identity
{}
|Merged onto the Job's ServiceAccount. Carries
eks.amazonaws.com/role-arn (IRSA) or
iam.gke.io/gcp-service-account (Workload Identity), whichever matches
job.storage.provider. For more information, go to Support bundle storage and retrieval → Credentials
Bundle Retrieval
Storage is required for
mode: job because there is no way to get the bundle out otherwise. The chart fails the install at render time if
mode: job is set and
job.storage.provider is left unset. Go to Support bundle storage and retrieval for the full
job.storage reference, worked examples per provider, and how to retrieve the bundle from each destination.
Kubernetes RBAC
Installing
mode: job requires creating a Job, a namespace-scoped ServiceAccount, a Role/RoleBinding, and—because container memory/CPU come from the kubelet—cluster-scoped RBAC. Creating cluster-scoped RBAC is a broader capability than installing the router needs, so whoever installs the chart in
mode: job needs more access than someone who could simply run
mode: local themselves.
Collection itself runs using a namespace-scoped ServiceAccount the chart creates. All namespace-scoped access is read-only (
get/
list) and covers everything
clusterResources/
logs/
configMap touch:
Core:
configmaps,
endpoints,
events,
limitranges,
persistentvolumeclaims,
pods,
pods/log,
resourcequotas,
serviceaccounts,
services
apps:
daemonsets,
deployments,
replicasets,
statefulsets
batch:
cronjobs,
jobs
rbac.authorization.k8s.io:
roles,
rolebindings
policy:
poddisruptionbudgets
networking.k8s.io:
ingresses,
networkpolicies
discovery.k8s.io:
endpointslices
coordination.k8s.io:
leases
On top of this, three separate cluster-scoped grants apply for
nodeMetrics, deliberately kept independent so you can decline the more sensitive ones without losing the others. Go to Collecting Metrics → If Prometheus isn't set up yet for exactly what those three grants are and what each authorizes.
pods/exec is not required: nothing this tool does runs inside your router container.
clusterResources also attempts several cluster-scoped resource types beyond what's listed above (
nodes, storage classes, CustomResourceDefinitions, webhook configurations, and more). A
<resource>-errors.json file lands alongside its corresponding
<resource>.json containing the Kubernetes API error.
cluster-resources/auth-cani-list/ is troubleshoot.sh's own self-reported record of every verb/resource/apiGroup combination the collecting identity had at collection time.
Cluster footprint
Spec ConfigMap, Helm release metadata, and the ServiceAccount/Role/RoleBinding stays behind after installing. The Job itself is transient:
ttlSecondsAfterFinished (default
3600) means Kubernetes automatically deletes the Job and its pod an hour after it completes. To remove everything else, including the RBAC:
1helm uninstall router-diagnostics --namespace <namespace>
Bundle output shape
Extracting
support-bundle-<timestamp>.tar.gz yields one top-level directory.
version.yaml,
analysis.json,
cluster-info/, and
execution-data/summary.txt always land in it, written unconditionally by the engine itself regardless of what the spec declares;
meta.json is ours.
execution-data/summary.txt is worth a look if something seems off — it's a human-readable per-collector success/failure/timing report.
Worked example, for a
mode: job install in the
production namespace:
1support-bundle-2026-08-11T14_23_00/
2├── version.yaml
3├── analysis.json
4├── meta.json
5├── cluster-info/
6│ └── cluster_version.json
7├── execution-data/
8│ └── summary.txt
9├── router-metrics-<pod-name>/
10│ └── result.json
11├── router-logs/
12│ └── <router-pod-name>/
13│ └── router.log -> ../../cluster-resources/pods/logs/production/<router-pod-name>/router.log
14├── cluster-resources/
15│ ├── pods/
16│ │ ├── production.json
17│ │ └── logs/production/<router-pod-name>/router.log # the real file behind the symlink above
18│ ├── configmaps/production.json
19│ ├── events/production.json
20│ ├── nodes.json
21│ └── ...
22├── node-metrics/
23│ └── <node-name>.json
24└── configmaps/
25 └── production/
26 └── <configmap-name>.json
router-metrics-<pod-name>/— one directory per router pod matching
selector, each from its own
httpcollector. Go to Collecting Metrics for how pods are targeted.
The file under
configmaps/production/is named after the matched ConfigMap's own Kubernetes name, on the official chart these happen to coincide, since that chart names the ConfigMap after the release, but a raw-manifest or custom deployment has no Helm release of the router at all. If more than one ConfigMap matched the label selector in
production,
configmaps/production/becomes multiple files, one per ConfigMap:Text
1configmaps/ 2└── production/ 3 ├── <configmap-1-name>.json 4 └── <configmap-2-name>.json
cluster-resources/configmaps/production.jsonis
clusterResources's full, unfiltered sweep of every ConfigMap in the namespace.
configmaps/production/<configmap-name>.jsonis the dedicated
configMapcollector's own output.
keyExists: false in
configmaps/<namespace>/<configmap-name>.json doesn't mean the config is missing. This is a troubleshoot.sh quirk: the
configMap collector's
keyExists field is only ever set
true when the collector is configured with a specific key to look for. Our spec uses
includeAllData: true with no key set, so
keyExists is always
false in this output, regardless of whether the config was actually captured. Check for the config data in that same file, rather than reading
keyExists as a success/failure signal.