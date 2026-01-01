EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/docs/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
Job Mode
Running the tool as a Kubernetes Job (mode: job)
Use
mode: job when your own
kubectl access to production is restricted and a platform team runs collection on your behalf. A Kubernetes Job runs collection in-cluster, using a namespace-scoped ServiceAccount the chart creates for it.
job.storage is required for this mode, and the chart fails the install if
job.storage.provider is left unset. For the full reference, go to Support bundle storage and retrieval.
Install the chart
If you deployed your router with the official Apollo Helm chart, this example shows how to configure support bundle upload to AWS S3 via IRSA:
1helm install router-diagnostics oci://registry-1.docker.io/apollograph/router-diagnostics-chart \
2 --namespace production \
3 --set namespace=production \
4 --set mode=job \
5 --set job.storage.provider=s3 \
6 --set job.storage.bucket=my-router-diagnostics \
7 --set job.storage.prefix=router-bundles/ \
8 --set job.storage.s3.region=us-east-1 \
9 --set job.serviceAccount.annotations."eks\.amazonaws\.com/role-arn"=arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/router-diagnostics-s3-writer
The Job image defaults to Apollo's published
router-diagnostics image. Override
job.image.repository/
job.image.tag only to pin a different version or point at a private mirror.
If you're on a raw-manifest or custom deployment, also supply
selector and
configMapName, because none of the official chart's conventions apply to your deployment:
1helm install router-diagnostics oci://registry-1.docker.io/apollograph/router-diagnostics-chart \
2 --namespace production \
3 --set namespace=production \
4 --set selector="app=my-router" \
5 --set configMapName=my-config \
6 --set mode=job \
7 --set job.storage.provider=s3 \
8 --set job.storage.bucket=my-router-diagnostics \
9 --set job.storage.prefix=router-bundles/ \
10 --set job.storage.s3.region=us-east-1 \
11 --set job.serviceAccount.annotations."eks\.amazonaws\.com/role-arn"=arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/router-diagnostics-s3-writer
selector also determines which of your router's pods get scraped for metrics. For more details, go to Collecting Metrics.
The Job runs immediately on install and uploads the bundle as soon as collection finishes.
Choosing a storage destination
The previous example uploads to S3 using IRSA with no credentials to store or rotate.
job.storage also supports GCS (Workload Identity), an S3-compatible store (MinIO, Ceph RGW, and similar, via
job.storage.s3.endpoint), or a bare HTTP(S) endpoint (
provider: url) for a receiver that isn't S3 or GCS at all. For the full set of
job.storage values, credential options, and worked examples per provider, go to Support bundle storage and retrieval.
Retrieving the bundle
Once the Job completes, the configured destination has the bundle. Retrieve it the way you'd retrieve anything else from that bucket or endpoint (for example,
aws s3 cp for S3). For specifics per provider, go to Support bundle storage and retrieval → Retrieval. This tool doesn't manage retention on the destination.
Service mesh environments
Complete once every container in its pod has exited, but a mesh proxy (for example,
istio-proxy) is a long-running sidecar that keeps waiting for traffic after the collection container is done, so the pod sits in
Running indefinitely instead of reaching
Completed, leaving a stuck workload behind with no clear signal that collection succeeded.
To avoid that, the chart sets
job.podAnnotations to disable sidecar injection by default, for Istio and Linkerd:
1sidecar.istio.io/inject: "false"
2linkerd.io/inject: disabled
On a different mesh — add your mesh's own opt-out annotation via
job.podAnnotations. Helm merges your keys over the chart's defaults so this is additive.
If policy requires every pod to stay in the mesh — override the specific default back, e.g.
--set job.podAnnotations."sidecar\.istio\.io/inject"=true.
The bundle's
meta.json records whether the chart disabled injection (
sidecar_injection_disabled). This is separate from whether the metrics scrape itself can get through a mesh enforcing strict mTLS — see Collecting Metrics → Running a service mesh? for that.
Cleaning up
Installing this mode leaves the spec ConfigMap, Helm release metadata, and the ServiceAccount/RBAC in your cluster. The Job itself is transient, it's deleted automatically, by default, an hour after completing (
job.ttlSecondsAfterFinished). To remove everything else:
1helm uninstall router-diagnostics --namespace production