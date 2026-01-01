GraphOS Router Support Tool
OverviewGetting Started
Modes

Local Mode

GuideReference

Job Mode

GuideReferenceSupport Bundle Storage and Retrieval
Data CollectedCollecting Metrics
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Job Mode

Running the tool as a Kubernetes Job (mode: job)

Use mode: job when your own kubectl access to production is restricted and a platform team runs collection on your behalf. A Kubernetes Job runs collection in-cluster, using a namespace-scoped ServiceAccount the chart creates for it.

job.storage is required for this mode, and the chart fails the install if job.storage.provider is left unset. For the full reference, go to Support bundle storage and retrieval.

Install the chart

If you deployed your router with the official Apollo Helm chart, this example shows how to configure support bundle upload to AWS S3 via IRSA:

Bash
1helm install router-diagnostics oci://registry-1.docker.io/apollograph/router-diagnostics-chart \
2  --namespace production \
3  --set namespace=production \
4  --set mode=job \
5  --set job.storage.provider=s3 \
6  --set job.storage.bucket=my-router-diagnostics \
7  --set job.storage.prefix=router-bundles/ \
8  --set job.storage.s3.region=us-east-1 \
9  --set job.serviceAccount.annotations."eks\.amazonaws\.com/role-arn"=arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/router-diagnostics-s3-writer

The Job image defaults to Apollo's published router-diagnostics image. Override job.image.repository/job.image.tag only to pin a different version or point at a private mirror.

If you're on a raw-manifest or custom deployment, also supply selector and configMapName, because none of the official chart's conventions apply to your deployment:

Bash
1helm install router-diagnostics oci://registry-1.docker.io/apollograph/router-diagnostics-chart \
2  --namespace production \
3  --set namespace=production \
4  --set selector="app=my-router" \
5  --set configMapName=my-config \
6  --set mode=job \
7  --set job.storage.provider=s3 \
8  --set job.storage.bucket=my-router-diagnostics \
9  --set job.storage.prefix=router-bundles/ \
10  --set job.storage.s3.region=us-east-1 \
11  --set job.serviceAccount.annotations."eks\.amazonaws\.com/role-arn"=arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/router-diagnostics-s3-writer

selector also determines which of your router's pods get scraped for metrics. For more details, go to Collecting Metrics.

The Job runs immediately on install and uploads the bundle as soon as collection finishes.

Choosing a storage destination

The previous example uploads to S3 using IRSA with no credentials to store or rotate. job.storage also supports GCS (Workload Identity), an S3-compatible store (MinIO, Ceph RGW, and similar, via job.storage.s3.endpoint), or a bare HTTP(S) endpoint (provider: url) for a receiver that isn't S3 or GCS at all. For the full set of job.storage values, credential options, and worked examples per provider, go to Support bundle storage and retrieval.

Retrieving the bundle

Once the Job completes, the configured destination has the bundle. Retrieve it the way you'd retrieve anything else from that bucket or endpoint (for example, aws s3 cp for S3). For specifics per provider, go to Support bundle storage and retrieval → Retrieval. This tool doesn't manage retention on the destination.

Service mesh environments

caution
Injecting a sidecar into the Job's pod risks the Job never completing. Kubernetes only marks a Job Complete once every container in its pod has exited, but a mesh proxy (for example, istio-proxy) is a long-running sidecar that keeps waiting for traffic after the collection container is done, so the pod sits in Running indefinitely instead of reaching Completed, leaving a stuck workload behind with no clear signal that collection succeeded.

To avoid that, the chart sets job.podAnnotations to disable sidecar injection by default, for Istio and Linkerd:

YAML
1sidecar.istio.io/inject: "false"
2linkerd.io/inject: disabled

  • On a different mesh — add your mesh's own opt-out annotation via job.podAnnotations. Helm merges your keys over the chart's defaults so this is additive.

  • If policy requires every pod to stay in the mesh — override the specific default back, e.g. --set job.podAnnotations."sidecar\.istio\.io/inject"=true.

The bundle's meta.json records whether the chart disabled injection (sidecar_injection_disabled). This is separate from whether the metrics scrape itself can get through a mesh enforcing strict mTLS — see Collecting Metrics → Running a service mesh? for that.

Cleaning up

Installing this mode leaves the spec ConfigMap, Helm release metadata, and the ServiceAccount/RBAC in your cluster. The Job itself is transient, it's deleted automatically, by default, an hour after completing (job.ttlSecondsAfterFinished). To remove everything else:

Bash
1helm uninstall router-diagnostics --namespace production