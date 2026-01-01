Use mode: job when your own kubectl access to production is restricted and a platform team runs collection on your behalf. A Kubernetes Job runs collection in-cluster, using a namespace-scoped ServiceAccount the chart creates for it.

job.storage is required for this mode, and the chart fails the install if job.storage.provider is left unset. For the full reference, go to Support bundle storage and retrieval.

Install the chart

If you deployed your router with the official Apollo Helm chart, this example shows how to configure support bundle upload to AWS S3 via IRSA:

Bash copy 1 helm install router-diagnostics oci://registry-1.docker.io/apollograph/router-diagnostics-chart \ 2 --namespace production \ 3 --set namespace=production \ 4 --set mode=job \ 5 --set job.storage.provider=s3 \ 6 --set job.storage.bucket=my-router-diagnostics \ 7 --set job.storage.prefix=router-bundles/ \ 8 --set job.storage.s3.region=us-east-1 \ 9 --set job.serviceAccount.annotations."eks\.amazonaws\.com/role-arn"=arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/router-diagnostics-s3-writer

The Job image defaults to Apollo's published router-diagnostics image. Override job.image.repository / job.image.tag only to pin a different version or point at a private mirror.

If you're on a raw-manifest or custom deployment, also supply selector and configMapName , because none of the official chart's conventions apply to your deployment:

Bash copy 1 helm install router-diagnostics oci://registry-1.docker.io/apollograph/router-diagnostics-chart \ 2 --namespace production \ 3 --set namespace=production \ 4 --set selector="app=my-router" \ 5 --set configMapName=my-config \ 6 --set mode=job \ 7 --set job.storage.provider=s3 \ 8 --set job.storage.bucket=my-router-diagnostics \ 9 --set job.storage.prefix=router-bundles/ \ 10 --set job.storage.s3.region=us-east-1 \ 11 --set job.serviceAccount.annotations."eks\.amazonaws\.com/role-arn"=arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/router-diagnostics-s3-writer

selector also determines which of your router's pods get scraped for metrics. For more details, go to Collecting Metrics.

The Job runs immediately on install and uploads the bundle as soon as collection finishes.

Choosing a storage destination

The previous example uploads to S3 using IRSA with no credentials to store or rotate. job.storage also supports GCS (Workload Identity), an S3-compatible store (MinIO, Ceph RGW, and similar, via job.storage.s3.endpoint ), or a bare HTTP(S) endpoint ( provider: url ) for a receiver that isn't S3 or GCS at all. For the full set of job.storage values, credential options, and worked examples per provider, go to Support bundle storage and retrieval.

Retrieving the bundle

Once the Job completes, the configured destination has the bundle. Retrieve it the way you'd retrieve anything else from that bucket or endpoint (for example, aws s3 cp for S3). For specifics per provider, go to Support bundle storage and retrieval → Retrieval. This tool doesn't manage retention on the destination.

Service mesh environments

caution Injecting a sidecar into the Job's pod risks the Job never completing. Kubernetes only marks a Job Complete once every container in its pod has exited, but a mesh proxy (for example, istio-proxy ) is a long-running sidecar that keeps waiting for traffic after the collection container is done, so the pod sits in Running indefinitely instead of reaching Completed , leaving a stuck workload behind with no clear signal that collection succeeded.

To avoid that, the chart sets job.podAnnotations to disable sidecar injection by default, for Istio and Linkerd:

YAML copy 1 sidecar.istio.io/inject : "false" 2 linkerd.io/inject : disabled

On a different mesh — add your mesh's own opt-out annotation via job.podAnnotations . Helm merges your keys over the chart's defaults so this is additive.

If policy requires every pod to stay in the mesh — override the specific default back, e.g. --set job.podAnnotations."sidecar\.istio\.io/inject"=true .

The bundle's meta.json records whether the chart disabled injection ( sidecar_injection_disabled ). This is separate from whether the metrics scrape itself can get through a mesh enforcing strict mTLS — see Collecting Metrics → Running a service mesh? for that.

Cleaning up

Installing this mode leaves the spec ConfigMap, Helm release metadata, and the ServiceAccount/RBAC in your cluster. The Job itself is transient, it's deleted automatically, by default, an hour after completing ( job.ttlSecondsAfterFinished ). To remove everything else: