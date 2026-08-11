mode: local Reference

This page is the complete reference for mode: local . For the shortest path to a first bundle, go to Local Mode in the Getting Started guide instead.

The router-diagnostics collect script

Collection for mode: local runs through a standalone script:

Bash copy 1 curl -sSLo collect.sh https://router.apollo.dev/router-diagnostics-collect/latest 2 chmod +x collect.sh

This gives you a ./collect.sh command, which caches a pinned support-bundle binary locally, keyed by version—a pin bump downloads a fresh binary rather than reusing a stale one. Apollo controls this version, the same way mode: job 's image tag does.

--namespace is a plain, required flag. It must match wherever you actually installed the chart: both the helm install --namespace value and the chart's own --set namespace=<router_namespace> value (typically the same namespace in practice). collect.sh uses it directly for its kubectl calls and for support-bundle --load-cluster-specs --namespace , which is what discovers the rendered spec ConfigMap.

Chart values

Every one of these values applies regardless of which mode you run.

Value Required Default Applies to Purpose namespace Yes — Official chart, raw manifest / custom Your router's namespace. Rendered into every collector that accepts it, including clusterResources.namespaces as a single-element list. Never rely on the kubectl context's default namespace; it isn't used. mode Yes — Official chart, raw manifest / custom Selects how collection runs: local runs on your own machine using your own kubectl credentials and job runs in-cluster as a Kubernetes Job using a ServiceAccount the chart creates. selector Raw-manifest tier only The official chart's app.kubernetes.io/name=router label Raw manifests / custom Pod label selector, for example, app=my-router . Also what the metrics collector resolves its target from. For more information, go to Collecting Metrics. configMapName Raw-manifest tier only Label-based targeting, no name needed Raw manifests / custom Name of the ConfigMap holding your router's rendered config metricsPort No 9090 Official chart, raw manifest / custom Port your router's metrics endpoint is reachable on, if not 9090 . For more information, go to Collecting Metrics. logs.maxAge No Unset—no age cap Official chart, raw manifest / custom Maps to the logs collector's limits.maxAge . How far back to reach, for example, 2h logs.maxLines No 10000 (troubleshoot.sh default) Official chart, raw manifest / custom Maps to limits.maxLines . Lines kept, newest per container

Go to Local Mode / Job Mode to determine what each mode needs beyond this shared set.

Kubernetes RBAC

Installing the chart requires permission to create a ConfigMap in the target namespace, which is the same level of access needed to install the router itself.

Running ./collect.sh uses your own existing kubectl credentials; no additional ServiceAccount is created for this step. Reaching the metrics collector additionally needs create on the pods/portforward subresource in the router's namespace. For more information, go to Collecting Metrics. Declining this doesn't fail collection; it only means that section comes back empty.

pods/exec isn't required: nothing this tool does runs inside your router container.

clusterResources also attempts several cluster-scoped resource types beyond what's listed above ( nodes , storage classes, CustomResourceDefinitions, webhook configurations, and more). A <resource>-errors.json file lands alongside its corresponding <resource>.json containing the Kubernetes API error. cluster-resources/auth-cani-list/ is troubleshoot.sh's own self-reported record of every verb/resource/apiGroup combination the collecting identity had at collection time.

Spec ConfigMap plus Helm release metadata is left behind after install. Once installed, subsequent collections are just ./collect.sh --namespace <namespace> again, with no reinstall needed. If you'd rather leave nothing behind:

Bash copy 1 helm uninstall router-diagnostics --namespace < namespac e >

Bundle output shape

Extracting support-bundle-<timestamp>.tar.gz yields one top-level directory. version.yaml , analysis.json , cluster-info/ , and execution-data/summary.txt always land in it, written unconditionally by the engine itself regardless of what the spec declares; meta.json is ours. execution-data/summary.txt is worth a look if something seems off — it's a human-readable per-collector success/failure/timing report.

Worked example, for a mode: local collection against production :

Text copy 1 support-bundle-2026-08-11T14_23_00/ 2 ├── version.yaml 3 ├── analysis.json 4 ├── meta.json 5 ├── cluster-info/ 6 │ └── cluster_version.json 7 ├── execution-data/ 8 │ └── summary.txt 9 ├── host-collectors/ 10 │ └── run-host/ 11 │ ├── router-metrics-info.json # masked wholesale — see Collecting Metrics 12 │ ├── router-metrics.txt # the engine's own stdout capture 13 │ └── router-metrics/ 14 │ └── pods/ 15 │ ├── <pod-name>.txt 16 │ └── <pod-2-name>.txt 17 ├── router-logs/ 18 │ └── <router-pod-name>/ 19 │ └── router.log -> ../../cluster-resources/pods/logs/production/<router-pod-name>/router.log 20 ├── cluster-resources/ 21 │ ├── pods/ 22 │ │ ├── production.json 23 │ │ └── logs/production/<router-pod-name>/router.log # the real file behind the symlink above 24 │ ├── configmaps/production.json 25 │ ├── events/production.json 26 │ ├── nodes.json 27 │ └── ... 28 ├── node-metrics/ 29 │ └── <node-name>.json 30 └── configmaps/ 31 └── production/ 32 └── <configmap-name>.json

host-collectors/run-host/router-metrics/pods/ — one <pod-name>.txt per router pod matching selector , written by the router-metrics host collector's script. This nested path (not a top-level router-metrics/ ) is how troubleshoot.sh lays out a hostCollectors.run collector's output, go to Collecting Metrics for the mechanics.

host-collectors/run-host/router-metrics-info.json — a diagnostic sidecar troubleshoot.sh writes for every hostCollectors.run collector. Its contents are masked wholesale. For more details, go to Collecting Metrics.

host-collectors/run-host/router-metrics.txt — the engine's own stdout capture for the collector as a whole, separate from the per-pod files under pods/ . Our script only writes to stdout when no pod responds.

If more than one ConfigMap in your namespace matches, configmaps/production/ becomes multiple files, one per ConfigMap, named after that ConfigMap's own Kubernetes name: Text copy 1 configmaps/ 2 └── production/ 3 ├── <configmap-1-name>.json 4 └── <configmap-2-name>.json

cluster-resources/configmaps/production.json is clusterResources 's full, unfiltered sweep of every ConfigMap in the namespace. configmaps/production/<configmap-name>.json is the dedicated configMap collector's own output.