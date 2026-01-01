GraphOS Router Support Tool
OverviewGetting Started
Modes

Local Mode

GuideReference

Job Mode

GuideReferenceSupport Bundle Storage and Retrieval
Data CollectedCollecting Metrics
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Apollo Docs

caution
Every file in the bundle is redacted automatically, but redaction can fail on a single file without failing the whole run. If a bundle reports a redaction error, don't share it until you understand what it means. An error might mean redaction failed to complete on a file.

Redactors cover Router's own configuration and known sensitive patterns—Redis credentials, TLS private keys, JWT/auth config, and similar. The redactors don't know about custom instrumentation you've added: for example, a Rhai script that sets span attributes, custom telemetry configuration that records request context, or a coprocessor that writes its own fields into router logs. Before sharing a bundle, check the collected logs under cluster-resources/pods/logs/ for anything your own configuration writes there, and redact the information yourself if needed.

If your deployment sets APOLLO_KEY, or any other secret, as a literal pod-spec env value rather than through a Kubernetes Secret, inspect your bundle before sharing it. The pod spec is collected in full, literal values included, so a secret set this way is only protected by a redaction rule that masks any env var named *_KEY or *_PASS. This redaction rule is a safety net, not the structural isolation a Secret-backed APOLLO_KEY gets.