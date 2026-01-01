EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/docs/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
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Redactors cover Router's own configuration and known sensitive patterns—Redis credentials, TLS private keys, JWT/auth config, and similar. The redactors don't know about custom instrumentation you've added: for example, a Rhai script that sets span attributes, custom telemetry configuration that records request context, or a coprocessor that writes its own fields into router logs. Before sharing a bundle, check the collected logs under
cluster-resources/pods/logs/ for anything your own configuration writes there, and redact the information yourself if needed.
If your deployment sets
APOLLO_KEY, or any other secret, as a literal pod-spec env value rather than through a Kubernetes Secret, inspect your bundle before sharing it. The pod spec is collected in full, literal values included, so a secret set this way is only protected by a redaction rule that masks any env var named
*_KEY or
*_PASS. This redaction rule is a safety net, not the structural isolation a Secret-backed
APOLLO_KEY gets.