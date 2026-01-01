Apollo Docs

caution Every file in the bundle is redacted automatically, but redaction can fail on a single file without failing the whole run. If a bundle reports a redaction error, don't share it until you understand what it means. An error might mean redaction failed to complete on a file.

Redactors cover Router's own configuration and known sensitive patterns—Redis credentials, TLS private keys, JWT/auth config, and similar. The redactors don't know about custom instrument ation you've added: for example, a Rhai script that sets span attributes, custom telemetry configuration that records request context, or a coprocessor that writes its own fields into router logs. Before sharing a bundle, check the collected logs under cluster-resources/pods/logs/ for anything your own configuration writes there, and redact the information yourself if needed.