Apollo Docs

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Every one of these values applies regardless of which mode you run.
|Value
|Required
|Default
|Applies to
|Purpose
namespace
|Yes
|—
|Official chart, raw manifest / custom
|Your router's namespace. Rendered into every collector that accepts it, including
clusterResources.namespaces as a single-element list. Never rely on the
kubectl context's default namespace; it isn't used.
mode
|Yes
|—
|Official chart, raw manifest / custom
|Selects how collection runs:
local runs on your own machine using your own kubectl credentials and
job runs in-cluster as a Kubernetes Job using a ServiceAccount the chart creates.
selector
|Raw-manifest tier only
|The official chart's
app.kubernetes.io/name=router label
|Raw manifests / custom
|Pod label selector, for example,
app=my-router. Also what the metrics collector resolves its target from. For more information, go to Collecting Metrics.
configMapName
|Raw-manifest tier only
|Label-based targeting, no name needed
|Raw manifests / custom
|Name of the ConfigMap holding your router's rendered config
metricsPort
|No
9090
|Official chart, raw manifest / custom
|Port your router's metrics endpoint is reachable on, if not
9090. For more information, go to Collecting Metrics.
logs.maxAge
|No
|Unset—no age cap
|Official chart, raw manifest / custom
|Maps to the
logs collector's
limits.maxAge. How far back to reach, for example,
2h
logs.maxLines
|No
10000 (troubleshoot.sh default)
|Official chart, raw manifest / custom
|Maps to
limits.maxLines. Lines kept, newest per container
Go to Local Mode / Job Mode to determine what each mode needs beyond this shared set.
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