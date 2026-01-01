GraphOS Router Support Tool
OverviewGetting Started
Modes

Local Mode

GuideReference

Job Mode

GuideReferenceSupport Bundle Storage and Retrieval
Data CollectedCollecting Metrics
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Apollo Docs

Every one of these values applies regardless of which mode you run.

ValueRequiredDefaultApplies toPurpose
namespaceYesOfficial chart, raw manifest / customYour router's namespace. Rendered into every collector that accepts it, including clusterResources.namespaces as a single-element list. Never rely on the kubectl context's default namespace; it isn't used.
modeYesOfficial chart, raw manifest / customSelects how collection runs: local runs on your own machine using your own kubectl credentials and job runs in-cluster as a Kubernetes Job using a ServiceAccount the chart creates.
selectorRaw-manifest tier onlyThe official chart's app.kubernetes.io/name=router labelRaw manifests / customPod label selector, for example, app=my-router. Also what the metrics collector resolves its target from. For more information, go to Collecting Metrics.
configMapNameRaw-manifest tier onlyLabel-based targeting, no name neededRaw manifests / customName of the ConfigMap holding your router's rendered config
metricsPortNo9090Official chart, raw manifest / customPort your router's metrics endpoint is reachable on, if not 9090. For more information, go to Collecting Metrics.
logs.maxAgeNoUnset—no age capOfficial chart, raw manifest / customMaps to the logs collector's limits.maxAge. How far back to reach, for example, 2h
logs.maxLinesNo10000 (troubleshoot.sh default)Official chart, raw manifest / customMaps to limits.maxLines. Lines kept, newest per container

Go to Local Mode / Job Mode to determine what each mode needs beyond this shared set.