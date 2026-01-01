Apollo Docs

Every one of these values applies regardless of which mode you run.

Value Required Default Applies to Purpose namespace Yes — Official chart, raw manifest / custom Your router's namespace. Rendered into every collector that accepts it, including clusterResources.namespaces as a single-element list. Never rely on the kubectl context's default namespace; it isn't used. mode Yes — Official chart, raw manifest / custom Selects how collection runs: local runs on your own machine using your own kubectl credentials and job runs in-cluster as a Kubernetes Job using a ServiceAccount the chart creates. selector Raw-manifest tier only The official chart's app.kubernetes.io/name=router label Raw manifests / custom Pod label selector, for example, app=my-router . Also what the metrics collector resolves its target from. For more information, go to Collecting Metrics. configMapName Raw-manifest tier only Label-based targeting, no name needed Raw manifests / custom Name of the ConfigMap holding your router's rendered config metricsPort No 9090 Official chart, raw manifest / custom Port your router's metrics endpoint is reachable on, if not 9090 . For more information, go to Collecting Metrics. logs.maxAge No Unset—no age cap Official chart, raw manifest / custom Maps to the logs collector's limits.maxAge . How far back to reach, for example, 2h logs.maxLines No 10000 (troubleshoot.sh default) Official chart, raw manifest / custom Maps to limits.maxLines . Lines kept, newest per container

Go to Local Mode / Job Mode to determine what each mode needs beyond this shared set.