EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/docs/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
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clusterResources also attempts several cluster-scoped resource types beyond what's listed above (
nodes, storage classes, CustomResourceDefinitions, webhook configurations, and more). A
<resource>-errors.json file lands alongside its corresponding
<resource>.json containing the Kubernetes API error.
cluster-resources/auth-cani-list/ is troubleshoot.sh's own self-reported record of every verb/resource/apiGroup combination the collecting identity had at collection time.
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