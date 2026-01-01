Apollo Docs

nodeMetrics needs three separate grants to reach /api/v1/nodes/<node>/proxy/stats/summary :

nodes (list) : To resolve node names when neither nodeNames nor selector is set. An ordinary, low-risk read of node objects—this is what surfaces node pressure conditions ( MemoryPressure , DiskPressure ).

nodes/proxy (get) : Required unconditionally by the API server for any request matching the /nodes/{name}/proxy/{path} URL pattern. This is a broad grant: Kubernetes' own RBAC good-practices documentation states it "provides access to privileged kubelet APIs that can retrieve container logs or execute and attach to pod processes... bypasses audit logging and admission control," and is explicitly "not a read-only permission." What this tool does with it is read-only, but the grant itself authorizes more than that one use, and it can't be scoped to just the router's nodes.

nodes/stats (get): Required separately by the kubelet's own authorization check, layered on top of nodes/proxy , not a substitute for it.

Declining nodes/proxy / nodes/stats still leaves nodes access (node pressure conditions) and everything clusterResources provides: OOM kill occurrences and last state, restart counts, configured limits. What's lost is container memory/CPU trajectory over time, but nodeMetrics is a fallback for that signal, not the preferred path. For the full breakdown of each grant, go to Data Collected.