EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/docs/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
Apollo Docs
nodeMetrics needs three separate grants to reach
/api/v1/nodes/<node>/proxy/stats/summary:
nodes(list): To resolve node names when neither
nodeNamesnor
selectoris set. An ordinary, low-risk read of node objects—this is what surfaces node pressure conditions (
MemoryPressure,
DiskPressure).
nodes/proxy(get): Required unconditionally by the API server for any request matching the
/nodes/{name}/proxy/{path}URL pattern. This is a broad grant: Kubernetes' own RBAC good-practices documentation states it "provides access to privileged kubelet APIs that can retrieve container logs or execute and attach to pod processes... bypasses audit logging and admission control," and is explicitly "not a read-only permission." What this tool does with it is read-only, but the grant itself authorizes more than that one use, and it can't be scoped to just the router's nodes.
nodes/stats(get): Required separately by the kubelet's own authorization check, layered on top of
nodes/proxy, not a substitute for it.
Declining
nodes/proxy/
nodes/stats still leaves
nodes access (node pressure conditions) and everything
clusterResources provides: OOM kill occurrences and last state, restart counts, configured limits. What's lost is container memory/CPU trajectory over time, but
nodeMetrics is a fallback for that signal, not the preferred path. For the full breakdown of each grant, go to Data Collected.
nodes/proxy and
nodes/stats are only useful together. Declining either one loses the same capability, so there's no reason to grant one without the other. The chart currently only supports declining all three together, via
job.collectNodeMetrics: false at install time. Doing that skips creating the ClusterRole/ClusterRoleBinding entirely, so the
nodeMetrics collector itself then comes back empty rather than the install failing.