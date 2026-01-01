Discovery
Right tools, right time
Agents discover only the data and tools they need from a large domain model.
GraphOS Agent Services · Preview
Give your AI agents secure, governed access to enterprise APIs and services with a trusted, GraphQL-based platform.
Built by Apollo. Trusted by industry leaders
Services
Discovery
Agents discover only the data and tools they need from a large domain model.
Identity
Credentials for agents acting alone or for a person.
Policy
Rules per field and per agent.
Audit
Record a precise log of everything that happened for insights and compliance.
GraphOS Agent Services
Enterprise AI agents are only as powerful as the systems they can access. Apollo GraphOS Agent Services provide the domain model that connects agents to every enterprise API and service they need, with centralized governance, least-privilege access controls, and full visibility into what your agents are doing and why.
Centrally secure and govern agentic access with robust identity and authorization management across all services, APIs, agents, and users
Know exactly which agents are accessing which APIs, tools, and services, and easily refine access grants
Precisely control token consumption and API costs by giving agents access to exactly the data they need, reducing round trips and eliminating over-fetching
Enable anyone to build and run agents and software with secure, robust integration to first party and third party APIs and systems
With Agent Services, you can integrate any number of first-party APIs, third-party SaaS tools, data sources, and other systems agents need to access. We’ll help you build the domain model that will make your agent projects safe and successful.
Agent Services run on GraphOS, the enterprise GraphQL platform that handles 2 trillion+ operations monthly. If you already have a graph, you have the beginnings of a domain model; we can help incorporate new APIs and implement Agent Services for your use case.
Building agents that access enterprise systems? Contact us for a demo of why Apollo's domain model makes the difference.