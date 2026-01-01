GraphOS Agent Services · Preview

Domain modeling and access control for enterprise AI agents

Give your AI agents secure, governed access to enterprise APIs and services with a trusted, GraphQL-based platform.

Book a demo
Learn more

Built by Apollo. Trusted by industry leaders

PayPal
Booking.com
Sysco
Block
Wayfair
Cox Automotive

Services

One governed front door for all agentic systems access

Discovery

Right tools, right time

Agents discover only the data and tools they need from a large domain model.

Identity

Know your agents

Credentials for agents acting alone or for a person.

Policy

Fine-grained access

Rules per field and per agent.

Audit

Agent observability

Record a precise log of everything that happened for insights and compliance.

GraphOS Agent Services

Infrastructure that lets agents access enterprise systems safely

Interactive AI, autonomous agents, and deployed software connect through GraphOS Agent Services for identity, policy, search, and audit to SaaS apps, legacy systems, internal services, and partner integrations.

Deterministic access for probabilistic agents

Enterprise AI agents are only as powerful as the systems they can access. Apollo GraphOS Agent Services provide the domain model that connects agents to every enterprise API and service they need, with centralized governance, least-privilege access controls, and full visibility into what your agents are doing and why.

Enterprise security & governance

Centrally secure and govern agentic access with robust identity and authorization management across all services, APIs, agents, and users

Complete visibility into agentic actions

Know exactly which agents are accessing which APIs, tools, and services, and easily refine access grants

Token usage and cost optimization

Precisely control token consumption and API costs by giving agents access to exactly the data they need, reducing round trips and eliminating over-fetching

Autonomous agent development

Enable anyone to build and run agents and software with secure, robust integration to first party and third party APIs and systems

Build your domain model from what you already have

Start fresh

Build a domain model from your existing APIs

With Agent Services, you can integrate any number of first-party APIs, third-party SaaS tools, data sources, and other systems agents need to access. We’ll help you build the domain model that will make your agent projects safe and successful.

Start from a graph

Bring your graph

Agent Services run on GraphOS, the enterprise GraphQL platform that handles 2 trillion+ operations monthly. If you already have a graph, you have the beginnings of a domain model; we can help incorporate new APIs and implement Agent Services for your use case.

Agents need APIs. You need control.

Building agents that access enterprise systems? Contact us for a demo of why Apollo's domain model makes the difference.

Book a demo

Frequently Asked Questions