Apollo GraphOS and Apollo MCP Server Named 2026 API Award Winners

Apollo GraphOS and Apollo MCP Server were named winners in the 2026 API Awards, presented at API World 2026 this week in Santa Clara, California.

Now in its 11th year, the 2026 API Awards program recognizes the technologies, products, and teams advancing innovation across the API landscape. Winners are chosen by the independent DevNetwork API Advisory Board based on technical innovation, industry impact, community adoption, and contribution to advancing API practices.

“APIs have evolved from integration tools into the core infrastructure powering AI-native applications, autonomous agents, and intelligent digital experiences,” said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producer of API World and the API Awards. “The 2026 API Award winners are helping define what’s next for the API ecosystem, and the recognition of both Apollo GraphOS & Apollo MCP Server reflect its meaningful contribution to the industry’s continued innovation and growth.”

Apollo GraphOS: Best Innovation in API Orchestration

Apollo GraphOS, our unified platform for federating and governing APIs across an organization, was named a winner in the Best Innovation in API Orchestration category. This marks GraphOS’s second consecutive win in the category.

Apollo MCP Server: Best Innovation in AI API

Apollo MCP Server was named a winner in the same program’s Best Innovation in AI API category. The Apollo MCP Server lets teams expose their existing GraphQL APIs as tools that AI agents can call directly, using the Model Context Protocol – giving agentic systems a safe, governed path to real production data instead of one-off integrations.

See It in Action at Apollo Summit 2026

If you’re building your API agentic strategy and wondering what’s next, join us at Apollo Summit 2026, October 6-8 in San Francisco. The full agenda is live now, featuring exciting keynotes, a fireside chat with Angie Jones of the Agentic AI Foundation on where agentic systems are headed, and sessions from leading enterprises like American Airlines, Expedia Group, and Yahoo! on how they’re shipping agentic AI with Apollo.

Apollo Summit is part of SF Tech Week and we are excited to join the world’s largest decentralized tech gathering, bringing together 100,000+ unique attendees across 3,000+ community-led events in San Francisco. Register for Apollo Summit here and check out a packed calendar of Tech Week events here happening October 5-11.