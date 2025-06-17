Hands-On with Apollo MCP Server
Power AI Agents With Your APIs
Trusted and Secure API Access
Bridge AI agents to your APIs with declarative access control. Pre-approved operations and policy enforcement ensure AI agents safely interact with APIs, while GraphOS observability provides visibility into every operation.
API Orchestration for Complex AI Workflows
Enable AI agents to coordinate multiple APIs in a single GraphQL query. Apollo MCP Server lets AI request everything it needs at once—customer data, inventory across warehouses, and shipping options—while GraphQL handles the orchestration, parallel execution, and data dependencies.
Declarative and Efficient API Integration
Ship new AI agent capabilities in minutes by connecting to APIs through GraphQL queries, not custom code. When your APIs evolve, your AI agents keep working—no brittle integrations to maintain. GraphQL's precise field selection keeps context windows focused and significantly reduces token usage.
Why Choose Apollo MCP Server?
Extend Your GraphOS Investment to AI
If you're already using Apollo GraphOS, adding Apollo MCP Server is a natural way to extend your API layer to AI—your federated graph becomes the foundation for AI capabilities. The same schemas, policies, and governance that power your applications now enable AI agents. Unlike building separate MCP servers for each API, you get a unified platform where every subgraph automatically becomes AI-accessible through Federation.
The Only Complete API Platform—From Development to AI
Apollo gives you every tool across the API lifecycle—from schema design to AI orchestration. GraphOS manages your production graph, Federation enables scale, and now Apollo MCP Server extends your graph to AI agents. One platform, every step.
Future-Proof Your AI Architecture
Avoid the sprawl of building and maintaining dozens of MCP servers. With Apollo, you define tools as queries—not code—and get one intelligent interface for AI agents to access your entire API surface.