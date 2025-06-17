The Future of MCP is GraphQL

As AI agents move from prototype to production, teams discover that connecting individual APIs through MCP creates new challenges: inconsistent execution, complex policy enforcement, token inefficiency, and maintenance nightmares. Federated GraphQL provides the abstraction layer AI needs—turning multiple API calls into declarative queries, enforcing cross-system policies, and delivering exactly the data AI needs. Apollo MCP Server + Apollo GraphOS brings these benefits to your AI agents today, setting you up for the rapid pace of AI evolution.