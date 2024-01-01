Emergency repairs

Emergency repairs are part of the business of supplying software as a service. We do annual disaster recovery drills as part of our SOC 2 audit. Scheduled downtime is kept to a minimum, communicated well in advance with customers, and rehearsed down to the level of what topping goes on the pizza everyone will share during the event.



We don’t want our service down any more than our customers. Please contact your Apollo Customer Success and Solution Architect teams to discuss resilience scenarios and mitigation strategies for your organization.