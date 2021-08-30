Latest Community GraphQL Champions posts

GraphQL Champions
August 30, 2021

10 Best Practices for Schema Stewardship (Part 2 of 2)

GraphQL ChampionsSchema Design

Welcome to part 2 of our blog series exploring the best practices for guiding the development of GraphQL schemas at your company. In part 1, we reviewed the first five best practices, and here we’ll cover the second five. If you’d prefer a lean-back version of all ten, check out a recording of my talk […]

August 19, 2021

10 Best Practices for Schema Stewardship (Part 1 of 2)

GraphQL ChampionsSchema Design

Schemas are at the center of GraphQL’s ability to capture a shared and a unified representation of our data, services, and digital capabilities. Yet, how do we manage a process for agreeing on this representation? How do we ensure it balances the needs of all the parties involved, and leads to the outcomes we seek? […]

