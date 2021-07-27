Latest Events posts
July 27, 2021
Moving from Schema Stitching to Federation: How Expedia improved performance
Two weeks ago, we hosted a webinar with Shane Myrick, Senior Software Developer at Expedia Group entitled, “From Schema Stitching to Federation: Expedia’s Journey.” Shane’s talk covered Expedia’s motivation for adopting GraphQL and why they needed a distributed approach for managing their graph. Prior to adopting GraphQL, the Expedia Group faced the challenge of delivering […]
April 1, 2019
Join us for Apollo Day in NYC and San Francisco in May
We’re excited to announce that our engineers are hosting the next round of Apollo Days in NYC on May 14 and San Francisco on May 22. If you’re rolling out GraphQL at your company, whether just getting started or scaling a production deployment, attending an Apollo Day will help you implement practical steps to modernize your apps using […]