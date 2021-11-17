Latest Life at Apollo posts

Internships
November 17, 2021

Announcing Apollo Internships for 2022

InternshipsLife at Apollo

Apollo GraphQL is busy! With millions of downloads of our open source product every week, customers like Walmart, Peloton, and Netflix (just to name a few), and our recent $1.5 billion valuation, this is an exciting time to be working at Apollo. If you are looking for a 2022 internship at a company tackling interesting […]

September 7, 2021

What is it like to interview with Apollo? (part 2 of 2)

Life at Apollo

This is the second part of a two part series. If you missed the first post, you can read it here. In the first post, we talked about how we carefully design and define our process to put our candidates in the best position to succeed, with an emphasis on: How consistency creates equity. Helping […]

August 13, 2021

What is it like to interview with Apollo? (part 1 of 2)

Life at Apollo

We’ve all been there. You’re interviewing for a company that has a job you’re very interested in. But you have no idea what to expect in the interview process. You’re wondering; what will this process actually be like? How much time will it take? Should I prepare? How much should I prepare? Will I get […]

