Latest Life at Apollo posts
November 17, 2021
Announcing Apollo Internships for 2022
Apollo GraphQL is busy! With millions of downloads of our open source product every week, customers like Walmart, Peloton, and Netflix (just to name a few), and our recent $1.5 billion valuation, this is an exciting time to be working at Apollo. If you are looking for a 2022 internship at a company tackling interesting […]
September 7, 2021
What is it like to interview with Apollo? (part 2 of 2)
This is the second part of a two part series. If you missed the first post, you can read it here. In the first post, we talked about how we carefully design and define our process to put our candidates in the best position to succeed, with an emphasis on: How consistency creates equity. Helping […]
August 13, 2021
What is it like to interview with Apollo? (part 1 of 2)
We’ve all been there. You’re interviewing for a company that has a job you’re very interested in. But you have no idea what to expect in the interview process. You’re wondering; what will this process actually be like? How much time will it take? Should I prepare? How much should I prepare? Will I get […]