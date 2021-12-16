Latest Mobile posts
December 16, 2021
Introducing Apollo Kotlin
We’re thrilled to announce Apollo Kotlin! For the past while we’ve been heads down converting Apollo Android to be 100% Kotlin based, which means Apollo Android now works with any Kotlin based application, website or even server. Because of this, we’re renaming the project to Apollo Kotlin! Apollo Kotlin is a type-safe, caching GraphQL client. […]
May 9, 2017
Building a great scrollable list in React Native with FlatList
React Native enables you to use the same programming language and mental model you use to write web applications to create great native mobile experiences. Similarly, GraphQL and Apollo Client are designed to make data loading and management simple and consistent, regardless of your client platform or backend data store. In this post I’ll show you how […]
November 16, 2016
Mapping GraphQL types to Swift
We recently released the first version of Apollo iOS, a strongly-typed GraphQL client for Swift apps. I’ve written about bringing GraphQL to iOS before, but in this post I’d like to go into more detail on our mapping from GraphQL types to Swift, and explain why we chose this approach. I’ll also show how the Xcode integration included […]