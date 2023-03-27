Latest GraphOS Financial Services posts

March 27, 2023

Deliver a personalized customer experience with GraphQL

This post is a part of our “How to power modern financial services apps with Apollo GraphOS” series. Also in this series: Modern customers are increasingly knowledgeable about finance—they demand faster and more personalized services that require financial services organizations to reconsider how they leverage data and technology to offer a holistic customer experience across […]

March 27, 2023

Adopt a Customer 360 approach to prevent fraud with GraphQL

This post is a part of our “How to power modern financial services apps with Apollo GraphOS” series. Also in this series: Customers are the cornerstone of any business, but many companies don’t truly know who their customers are. KYC, or Know Your Customer, is an important process for financial institutions and businesses to verify […]

March 27, 2023

How to power modern financial services apps with Apollo GraphOS

In today’s FinTech world, customers have high expectations for their online experiences. However, providing a consistent, frictionless experience for customers across all channels is much easier said than done, especially when integrating various internal and external data sources to develop captivating experiences that enhance customer satisfaction. Luckily, a supergraph can increase client engineering teams’ development […]

March 20, 2023

Ensure compliant and secure third-party access using GraphOS

by Matthew Ratzke
March 10, 2023

Securing APIs declaratively with GraphQL

by Shane Myrick

Recent posts

March 27, 2023

Apollo Changelog: March 27, 2023

by Dylan Anthony
March 27, 2023

March 27, 2023

