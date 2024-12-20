Reflecting on a Year of Connection: Thank You, Champions!

2024: A Year of Connection and Collaboration

As we wrap up 2024, we want to take a moment to reflect on the incredible journey we’ve shared this year. It’s been a year filled with connection, collaboration, and learning what truly resonates with our community. Your enthusiasm, support, and contributions have been the heart and soul of everything we’ve accomplished together.

Fostering Community Connections: This year, we revitalized our Champions Community Meetups program, creating spaces for deeper conversations and shared learning. With 38 meetups spanning a variety of topics, we welcomed 1,347 attendees, including Champions from 180 unique organizations using the Graph. These gatherings have strengthened relationships, inspired new ideas, and showcased the incredible expertise within our community.

Championing Summit Contributions: The 2024 Summit was a true testament to the impact of our Champions. Together, you brought the event to life by contributing your voices, insights, and leadership. Out of the 46 sessions delivered, many featured speakers from our community who shared their unique experiences and knowledge. A groundbreaking panel discussion, “Building a Thriving Supergraph Ecosystem,” highlighted a rockstar lineup of Women in Graph and was a standout moment. Additionally, 169 Champions attended the in-person Summit in New York City, representing a significant portion of attendees, and more than 2,400 views for Champion-led sessions during our Virtual Summit. Your presence and contributions made these events more engaging and impactful for everyone involved.

Celebrating Your Contributions: This year, we’ve seen so many of you step up to share your stories, build connections, and create content that inspires others. Whether it was leading a meetup, presenting at Summit, or engaging with fellow Champions, your efforts have made this community a source of inspiration and growth.

Looking Ahead to 2025 We’ve learned so much from you this year, and we’re excited to use these insights to make the Apollo Champions program even better. In the year ahead, we’re planning a major transformation to unify and enhance your community experience. While we can’t share all the details just yet, we promise more opportunities to connect, collaborate, and make your mark as a Champion.

We’re also thrilled to announce that 2025 will bring more opportunities to connect in person. Our first regional meetups are being planned for the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle, offering a chance to strengthen local connections and share knowledge face-to-face. Stay tuned for more information as we finalize the details.

Your Voice Matters To help guide the future of the Apollo Community, we’d love to hear from you. Please take a moment to share your feedback in our End-of-Year Feedback Survey. Your insights are invaluable as we shape the next chapter of this community together.

Thank You As we close out the year, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude. Each of you brings something unique and irreplaceable to this community, and it’s been a privilege to see the connections and achievements that have blossomed this year. Together, we’ve built a vibrant and supportive space, and we can’t wait to see what we’ll accomplish in 2025.

Wishing you a joyful holiday season and a wonderful start to the new year!

Cheers!

Dan Boerner & Chauntay Lawson Apollo Champions Community Team