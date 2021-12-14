When you’re making changes to your GraphQL schema, you probably make those changes locally before you publish them to a graph registry like Apollo Studio. We created Apollo Sandbox so that you can use the best GraphQL IDE when working locally, but wouldn’t it be great if you could easily see the diff between your […]
The Apollo Studio Explorer is an incredible GraphQL IDE that makes it quick and easy to browse schemas and run operations against them. But wouldn’t it be awesome if you could embed the Explorer into external pages so that you could use it inside your product documentation, internal wiki, or blog post? Now you can! […]
At Apollo, we talk a lot about building a unified graph, and for good reason. A unified graph provides incredible benefits – a single source of truth for all services, faster apps, faster delivery, less maintenance overhead, and more. But unification introduces new challenges, especially at scale; “How do I support different experiences and levels […]