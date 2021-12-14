Latest Announcement Platform posts

December 14, 2021

How to run diffs and operation checks in Apollo Sandbox

When you’re making changes to your GraphQL schema, you probably make those changes locally before you publish them to a graph registry like Apollo Studio. We created Apollo Sandbox so that you can use the best GraphQL IDE when working locally, but wouldn’t it be great if you could easily see the diff between your […]

December 9, 2021

Embed Apollo Explorer Anywhere

The Apollo Studio Explorer is an incredible GraphQL IDE that makes it quick and easy to browse schemas and run operations against them. But wouldn’t it be awesome if you could embed the Explorer into external pages so that you could use it inside your product documentation, internal wiki, or blog post? Now you can! […]

November 10, 2021

Introducing Contracts: serve many audiences with a unified graph

At Apollo, we talk a lot about building a unified graph, and for good reason. A unified graph provides incredible benefits – a single source of truth for all services, faster apps, faster delivery, less maintenance overhead, and more.  But unification introduces new challenges, especially at scale; “How do I support different experiences and levels […]

October 20, 2021

Launch with confidence: introducing the Apollo Studio Launches dashboard

by Joe McCarron
October 4, 2021

We’re shipping 3 of our most requested features!

by Parul Schroff
September 23, 2021

Create a README to onboard developers to the graph

by Parul Schroff
August 5, 2021

Audit Logs now available in Apollo Studio Enterprise

by David Isquick
June 15, 2021

Apollo Sandbox: an open GraphQL IDE for local development

by Vivek Ravishankar
April 7, 2021

Sharing your graph just got a whole lot easier – Announcing unlimited Consumer seats

by Jeffrey Burt
April 6, 2021

Unblocking teams to go faster with Apollo Federation

by Matt DeBergalis

