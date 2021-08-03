Latest Backend Performance posts

August 3, 2021

Introducing Open Telemetry for Apollo Federation

How do you debug or optimize a request as it travels through all the layers of your stack: from the client, through the Apollo Gateway, through your subgraph services, all the way to your databases? First, you need visibility into what your code is doing during that request, regardless of how that work is distributed […]

June 28, 2018

Automatic Persisted Queries and CDN caching with Apollo Server 2.0

A common challenge that developers experience as they build products is how quickly their apps grow in complexity. For GraphQL services, your request sizes and query strings fatten over time, which in turn leads to extra weight transferred over the network. We solved this challenge by shipping Automatic Persisted Queries — a tool to that improves GraphQL […]

March 6, 2017

Optimizing Your GraphQL Request Waterfalls

This is a guest post from Andrew Ingram, a full-stack developer in the UK who works with the React ecosystem and recently used GraphQL and Relay to help re-develop Depop’s website. As a technology, GraphQL is starting to gain traction. There are server implementations in a good selection of languages, and client support isn’t far behind. […]

