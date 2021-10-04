Latest Tooling posts

October 4, 2021

We’re shipping 3 of our most requested features!

AnnouncementGraphQL IDEPlatform

Intrigued? We hope so! We recently introduced three of the most requested features from our developer community – tabs in Explorer, offline support for local development in Sandbox, and an improved integration experience between VS Code and Apollo Studio. The request for tabs in Explorer, especially, has been overwhelming: We even dedicated a Slack emoji […]

August 12, 2021

The 5 most useful features of Apollo Studio Explorer that you didn’t know existed

GraphQL IDETooling

Apollo Studio Explorer is the most powerful web IDE for creating, running, and managing GraphQL operations. Since launching it over a year ago, we’ve added many new features to Explorer to help you navigate your schema and build queries more intelligently than ever before. To help you get the maximum value out of Explorer, we […]

April 7, 2021

Sharing your graph just got a whole lot easier – Announcing unlimited Consumer seats

AnnouncementPlatformPlatformTooling

Last year, when we launched Apollo Explorer and our schema reference and changelog, we wanted to help you put the power of your graph into the hands of as many people as possible. Starting today, we’re making it even easier. You can invite everyone in your organization to explore your graph in Apollo Studio using […]

April 1, 2021

TypeScript GraphQL Code Generator – Generate GraphQL Types with Apollo Codegen Tutorial

by Khalil Stemmler
March 18, 2021

How to use GraphQL with Postman – Postman testing with GraphQL

by Khalil Stemmler
January 27, 2021

Graph Roles and Protected Variants Are Now Available in Studio

by Danielle Man
January 27, 2021

Apollo Enterprise: Schema Change Webhooks

by Josh Segaran
November 18, 2020

SDL Support in Apollo Android

by Martin Bonnin
November 1, 2020

4 Simple Ways to Call a GraphQL API

by Khalil Stemmler
July 11, 2017

Inspecting your GraphQL client in the browser

by Ramya Nagarajan

Recent posts

December 16, 2021

Introducing Apollo Kotlin

by Martin Bonnin
December 14, 2021

How to run diffs and operation checks in Apollo Sandbox

by Parul Schroff
December 14, 2021

Why Apollo Client is an important tool in your GraphQL stack

by Rares Matei

