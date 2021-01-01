Apollo Client uses the ultra flexible Apollo Link that includes several options for authentication. These official docs describe these options.

The official docs on how to authorize users and control permissions in your GraphQL API.

Authentication and authorization can be the trickiest things to implement for a GraphQL API. From custom schema directives to middleware to tokens, Mandi Wise covers the complexities, nuances, and available options for adding auth to your GraphQL API so you can deploy it with confidence.

Blog Post