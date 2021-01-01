Developers
Caching & State Management with Apollo Client

State management is about caching the data you need to provide experiences for your users. Apollo Client is both a GraphQL client and a state management library. In this collection, you’ll learn how to use the latest version of Apollo Client as your single source of truth for state in client-side UI libraries like React.

  • Frontend

Apollo Client handles the tasks of fetching, caching, and normalizing your remote data. Understanding what it does and how it works under the hood lets you focus on what matters: creating great user experiences.

Khalil Stemmler
Developer Advocate
Stream

Intro to Apollo Client 3.0

On this episode of Mission Briefing, Ben Newman walks Kurt Kemple through Apollo Client 3.0! Apollo Client 3.0 introduces some excited new changes like cache policies, reactive variables, and a lot more!

Frontend

Guide

A Quick Overview of Cache Normalization in Apollo Client

In this two minute video Ben Newman and Kurt Kemple walk through how cache normalization works in Apollo Client

Ben Newman & Kurt Kemple · Frontend

Guide

What are Reactive Variables in Apollo Client 3

In this two minute video Ben Newman teaches us what reactive variables are in Apollo Client 3.0

Ben Newman · Frontend

Guide

What are Type Polices in Apollo Client 3

In this three minute video Ben Newman teaches us about type policies in Apollo Client 3.

Ben Newman · Frontend

Talk

A Treatise on State

A study of the different types of state we manage, how to think about each, and how to get them playing nicely together.

Jed Watson

