GraphQL for Android
Consume your GraphQL API on Android Devices with Apollo Android. Apollo Android is a GraphQL client that generates type-safe Kotlin models from your GraphQL queries. It also handles parsing and caching so you can focus on what matters most to your users and build beautiful mobile apps.
“This collection teaches you how to use Apollo Android to do GraphQL queries, mutations and subscription as well as tips & tricks to better handle GraphQL on mobile devices.
Apollo Android is a GraphQL client that generates Java and Kotlin models from GraphQL queries. These models give you a type-safe API to work with GraphQL servers. Apollo helps you keep your GraphQL query statements together, organized, and easy to access.
This tutorial demonstrates adding the Apollo Android SDK to an app to communicate with a GraphQL server.
Frontend, How-to
In this talk we will be talking about the path we took to bring Kotlin Multiplatform support and the challenges we faced along the way. We will touch topics such as migrating code from Java to Kotlin Multiplatform for both the runtime and code generation, as well as documentation and publication of Multiplatform artifacts.
In this talk, we’ll introduce the benefits of a client side API and understand why this will be the approach of the future. You’ll learn what tools are available for consuming GraphQL APIs on Android, and tips for having them coexist with the REST APIs you already support. You’ll leave this talk with a clear roadmap on how you can begin migrating your apps to this new technology.
Adam McNeilly
In this episode, we talk about GraphQL. Friend and GDE Mike Nakhimovich helped create the library Apollo for Android, which is the defacto official GraphQL client for Android.
Mike Nakhimovich · Frontend
In this post we’re going to look at setting up our project for use with GraphQL, along with learning how we can perform queries.
Joe Birch · Frontend