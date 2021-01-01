GraphQL Tooling and Code-gen
One of the many benefits of adopting GraphQL is the ever growing eco-system of tools and services available to help you build your apps even faster. From code-gen to configuring Apollo Server, this collection has a range of tools, tips, and configuration best practices designed to boost your productivity.
“This collection is designed to help you speed up GraphQL development by providing a round up of OSS tools, training videos, and Apollo services that you can use today.
Developer Advocate at Apollo
Docs
The Apollo CLI provides useful commands for interacting with every component of the Apollo platform, including Apollo Client, Apollo Server, and Apollo Studio.
Backend, Frontend, Platform, Tooling
Code
This repository contains the Apollo DevTools extension for Chrome & Firefox.
Jenn Creighton · Frontend, Tooling
Docs
The Apollo VS Code extension provides an all-in-one tooling experience for developing apps with Apollo.
Jake Dawkins · Platform, Tooling
Docs
Apollo projects are configured using an apollo.config.js file at the root of your project. Many Apollo tools leverage your Apollo config, reducing the net amount of configuration you need to do in your project in the end.
How-to, Platform, Tooling
Stream
Jake Dawkins walks Kurt Kemple through the various types of Apollo projects you might encounter or need to create, and how to configure them to get the most out of Apollo Studio, Apollo tooling, and more!
Jake Dawkins & Kurt Kemple · How-to, Platform, Tooling
Code
GraphQL Code Generator is a tool that generates code out of your GraphQL schema. Whether you are developing a frontend or backend, you can utilize GraphQL Code Generator to generate output from your GraphQL Schema and GraphQL Documents (query/mutation/subscription/fragment).
Dotan Simha · How-to, Tooling
Blog Post
When deploying code, you want to be sure that nothing will blow up when things go live. To prevent downtime, it’s a good practice to use CI (continuous integration) to run tests, checks, and ensure your app is fully ready to hit production.
Caydie Tran · Announcement, Platform
Video
A five minute tour of the Explorer, which is free to use in Apollo Studio!
How-to, Platform
Docs
The Explorer is a full-featured query builder and runner that’s part of Apollo Studio.
Danielle Mann · How-to, Platform, Tooling
