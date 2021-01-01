GraphQL Tooling and Code-gen

Docs The Apollo CLI The Apollo CLI provides useful commands for interacting with every component of the Apollo platform, including Apollo Client, Apollo Server, and Apollo Studio. Backend, Frontend, Platform, Tooling

Code Apollo Client Devtools This repository contains the Apollo DevTools extension for Chrome & Firefox. Jenn Creighton · Frontend, Tooling

Docs Apollo Extension for VS Code The Apollo VS Code extension provides an all-in-one tooling experience for developing apps with Apollo. Jake Dawkins · Platform, Tooling

Docs Apollo Config API Apollo projects are configured using an apollo.config.js file at the root of your project. Many Apollo tools leverage your Apollo config, reducing the net amount of configuration you need to do in your project in the end. How-to, Platform, Tooling

Stream Apollo Configuration Deep Dive Jake Dawkins walks Kurt Kemple through the various types of Apollo projects you might encounter or need to create, and how to configure them to get the most out of Apollo Studio, Apollo tooling, and more! Jake Dawkins & Kurt Kemple · How-to, Platform, Tooling

Code GraphQL Code Generator GraphQL Code Generator is a tool that generates code out of your GraphQL schema. Whether you are developing a frontend or backend, you can utilize GraphQL Code Generator to generate output from your GraphQL Schema and GraphQL Documents (query/mutation/subscription/fragment). Dotan Simha · How-to, Tooling

Blog Post CI/CD for GraphQL When deploying code, you want to be sure that nothing will blow up when things go live. To prevent downtime, it’s a good practice to use CI (continuous integration) to run tests, checks, and ensure your app is fully ready to hit production. Caydie Tran · Announcement, Platform

Video How to Build and Run Queries in Apollo Explorer A five minute tour of the Explorer, which is free to use in Apollo Studio! How-to, Platform