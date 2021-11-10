Latest Announcement Backend posts

November 10, 2021

Apollo Router: our GraphQL Federation runtime in Rust

Today, we’re excited to unveil our next-generation GraphQL Federation runtime: the Apollo Router. The Apollo Router is written in Rust, and it is fast. Early benchmarks show that the Router adds less than 10ms of latency to each operation, and it can process 8x the load of the JavaScript Apollo Gateway.

November 3, 2021

Announcing Apollo Federation 2

We’re excited to announce Apollo Federation 2, an evolutionary step forward that builds on the success of the original version with an improved shared ownership model, enhanced type merging, and cleaner syntax for a smoother developer experience. It’s backwards compatible, requiring no major changes to your subgraphs. Try the alpha today!

August 3, 2021

Introducing Open Telemetry for Apollo Federation

How do you debug or optimize a request as it travels through all the layers of your stack: from the client, through the Apollo Gateway, through your subgraph services, all the way to your databases? First, you need visibility into what your code is doing during that request, regardless of how that work is distributed […]

July 15, 2021

It’s here! Introducing Apollo Server 3

by Vivek Ravishankar
April 6, 2021

Unblocking teams to go faster with Apollo Federation

by Matt DeBergalis

Recent posts

December 16, 2021

Introducing Apollo Kotlin

by Martin Bonnin
December 14, 2021

How to run diffs and operation checks in Apollo Sandbox

by Parul Schroff
December 14, 2021

Why Apollo Client is an important tool in your GraphQL stack

by Rares Matei

