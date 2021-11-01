Latest Announcement Tooling posts

November 1, 2021

apollo-rs: spec-compliant GraphQL tools in Rust

Tooling

At Apollo, we’ve been exploring writing tooling in Rust to help developers operate graphs of all sizes safely and efficiently. Today, we’re pleased to share our work with the GraphQL community by announcing apollo-rs — a collection of open-source spec-compliant tooling for working with GraphQL in Rust. In this post we talk about apollo-rs collection, and dive into the technical architecture details of one of its components — apollo-parser.

October 14, 2021

Make your GraphQL schema publicly visible without introspection

Tooling

Ever faced the conundrum of how to share your GraphQL schema with users outside of your organization, perhaps with partner or vendor developers? If so, Apollo now has a simple solution for you! We recently launched the ability to make graphs in Apollo Studio publicly visible so that you share your graph with anyone, even […]

July 21, 2021

Apollo Workbench: A Better Way to Design Federated Graphs

Tooling

I’ve been helping companies develop their graph using Apollo Federation for over two years now, and it’s amazing to see all the different applications they’ve enabled. In developing one graph, companies often struggle to define a process for effectively governing changes to the federated schema. Some companies use a Google doc, while others use a […]

April 6, 2021

December 16, 2021

