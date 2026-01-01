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Use Agents with Apollo
Apollo SkillsDocs for Agents
Concepts
GraphsGraphQLWhat is Apollo?Why Apollo?
Guides
Get started with Apollo

Set up your graph

Define your use caseSet up your account

Connect APIs

Choose your approachConnect REST APIsConnect GraphQL APIs
Set up CI/CDDeploy router in test

Test and deploy to production

Design your production schemaSet up clientDeploy production resourcesMigrate use case traffic

GraphQL adoption guides

GraphQL adoption patternsGraphQL as an abstraction layerSupergraph stewardship
Release Policies
Apollo Feature Launch StagesGraphOS Runtime Release LifecycleApollo Client Library Release Lifecycle
Architecture
Reference Architecture

Supergraph Architecture Framework

OverviewOperational ExcellenceSecurityReliabilityPerformanceDeveloper Experience
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.
Resources

Apollo Skills

Enhance your AI coding assistants with Apollo GraphQL knowledge

Agent Skills are reusable capabilities for AI agents that provide specialized knowledge and best practices. The Apollo GraphQL Skills enhance your AI coding assistants with knowledge about Apollo Client, Apollo Server, Apollo Connectors, Rover CLI, GraphQL schema design, and more.

Install Apollo GraphQL Skills

Install Apollo GraphQL Skills using the Skills CLI:

Bash
1npx skills add apollographql/skills

The CLI guides you through an interactive installation:

  1. Select skills - Choose the skills you want to install.

  2. Select agents - Identify agents (Claude Code, Cursor, GitHub Copilot, etc.).

  3. Installation scope - Select Project (committed with your code) or Global.

  4. Installation method - Select Symlink (recommended) or Copy.

You can also install individual skills directly:

Bash
1npx skills add apollographql/skills --skill apollo-client

Available skills

Apollo GraphQL Skills include:

  • apollo-client - Build React applications with Apollo Client 4.x for GraphQL data management, caching, and local state.

  • apollo-ios - Build Apple-platform applications with Apollo iOS, the GraphQL client for Swift.

  • apollo-kotlin - Build Android and Kotlin applications with Apollo Kotlin for GraphQL.

  • apollo-server - Build GraphQL servers with Apollo Server 4.x, including schemas, resolvers, authentication, and plugins.

  • apollo-federation - Author Apollo Federation subgraph schemas with entities, sharing, and cross-subgraph field resolution.

  • apollo-router - Configure and run Apollo Router for federated GraphQL supergraphs.

  • apollo-router-plugin-creator - Write native Rust plugins for Apollo Router.

  • apollo-connectors - Write Apollo Connectors schemas to integrate REST APIs into GraphQL.

  • apollo-mcp-server - Configure and use Apollo MCP Server to connect AI agents with GraphQL APIs.

  • rover - Manage GraphQL schemas and run local supergraph development with Apollo Rover CLI.

  • graphql-schema - Design GraphQL schemas following industry best practices for type design, naming, pagination, errors, and security.

  • graphql-operations - Write GraphQL operations (queries, mutations, fragments) following best practices for client-side development.

  • rust-best-practices - Write idiomatic Rust code following Apollo GraphQL's best practices handbook.

  • skill-creator - Create and update Apollo GraphQL skills following Agent Skills best practices.

Usage

Skills activate automatically once installed. Your AI agent uses them when relevant tasks are detected. For example:

  • "Set up Apollo Client in a React app" - Activates the apollo-client skill

  • "Create an Apollo Server with user authentication" - Activates the apollo-server skill

  • "Connect a REST API to a GraphQL schema" - Activates the apollo-connectors skill

For more information, visit the Apollo GraphQL Skills repository on GitHub.