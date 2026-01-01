Apollo Skills

Agent Skills are reusable capabilities for AI agents that provide specialized knowledge and best practices. The Apollo GraphQL Skills enhance your AI coding assistants with knowledge about Apollo Client, Apollo Server, Apollo Connectors, Rover CLI, GraphQL schema design, and more.

Install Apollo GraphQL Skills

Install Apollo GraphQL Skills using the Skills CLI:

Bash copy 1 npx skills add apollographql/skills

The CLI guides you through an interactive installation:

Select skills - Choose the skills you want to install. Select agents - Identify agents (Claude Code, Cursor, GitHub Copilot, etc.). Installation scope - Select Project (committed with your code) or Global . Installation method - Select Symlink (recommended) or Copy .

You can also install individual skills directly:

Bash copy 1 npx skills add apollographql/skills --skill apollo-client

Available skills

Apollo GraphQL Skills include:

apollo-client - Build React applications with Apollo Client 4.x for GraphQL data management, caching, and local state.

apollo-ios - Build Apple-platform applications with Apollo iOS, the GraphQL client for Swift.

apollo-kotlin - Build Android and Kotlin applications with Apollo Kotlin for GraphQL.

apollo-server - Build GraphQL servers with Apollo Server 4.x, including schemas, resolvers, authentication, and plugins.

apollo-federation - Author Apollo Federation subgraph schemas with entities, sharing, and cross-subgraph field resolution.

apollo-router - Configure and run Apollo Router for federated GraphQL supergraphs.

apollo- router -plugin-creator - Write native Rust plugins for Apollo Router.

apollo-connectors - Write Apollo Connectors schemas to integrate REST APIs into GraphQL.

apollo-mcp-server - Configure and use Apollo MCP Server to connect AI agents with GraphQL APIs.

rover - Manage GraphQL schemas and run local supergraph development with Apollo Rover CLI.

graphql -schema - Design GraphQL schemas following industry best practices for type design, naming, pagination, errors, and security.

graphql- operations - Write GraphQL operations (queries, mutations, fragments) following best practices for client-side development.

rust-best-practices - Write idiomatic Rust code following Apollo GraphQL's best practices handbook.

skill-creator - Create and update Apollo GraphQL skills following Agent Skills best practices.

Usage

Skills activate automatically once installed. Your AI agent uses them when relevant tasks are detected. For example:

"Set up Apollo Client in a React app" - Activates the apollo-client skill

"Create an Apollo Server with user authentication" - Activates the apollo-server skill

"Connect a REST API to a GraphQL schema" - Activates the apollo-connectors skill

For more information, visit the Apollo GraphQL Skills repository on GitHub.