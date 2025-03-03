Apollo Client Library Release Lifecycle

Open-source release stages

Apollo regularly releases new versions of our open-source software. Here's how we define each type of release. All of our projects adhere to these guidelines.

note Apollo Kotlin maintains a more detailed maintains a more detailed Evolution policy that sets expectations for what users can expect at each release stage.

Alpha / beta

An alpha or beta release is in active development. They are intended for gathering feedback from early adopters to inform API design and address issues early in the development process. In general, users can expect alpha releases to incrementally add or change features and beta releases to be feature-complete. Apollo reserves the right to make breaking changes in these stages.

A release candidate (RC) is a viable candidate for general availability. Minor bugs might be present, and documentation might be incomplete.

You're encouraged to test out RC versions to help identify any remaining issues that may impact users.

General availability (GA)

A generally available (GA) API has been deemed ready for use in a production environment and is officially supported by Apollo. All public APIs exposed in major, minor, and patch releases are considered generally available, with the exception of any functionality labeled as Experimental.

Experimental features

Features are sometimes released with an experimental label in the documentation, API, or both. Even GA releases can contain experimental features.

Learn more about features in the Experimental feature launch stage.